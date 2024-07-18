Need a new phone? Check out these deals on great smartphones under $600

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking for a new smartphone? Things can get really expensive really quickly! But you no longer have to spend a bunch of money on a good smartphone, especially with so many hot deals going on right now. Today, we’ve got a few great deals on smartphones, with the most expensive one costing $600.

These are all post-Prime Day deals, so there is no indication of how long they will last.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 A bright display from Google's 2023 flagship phone The Google Pixel 8 introduces the new Actua display, a 6.2-inch panel that's 42% brighter than the Pixel 7. Backed by the fully updated Tensor G3 chipset, and a new 50MP camera, this promises to be one of the more exciting Pixel phones. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

The Google Pixel 8 continues to be one of Google’s main flagships, and it is a phone worthy of competing with much more expensive devices. It comes with a powerful Google Tensor G3 chip and 8GB of RAM, meaning performance will not be an issue. The 6.2-inch OLED display is really nice, and it has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Not to mention the outstanding 2000 nits of peak brightness.

Of course, you’ll also be among the first to get Android updates, as well as Pixel-only features that will take your experience to the next level. If you care about camera quality, Google is known for making some of the best camera phones around. The Pixel 8 is no exception.

If you really want to upgrade, the Pixel 8 Pro is also discounted. You can pick it up for $740, a $260 discount.

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8a Best possible Pixel experience for the price. With the Pixel 8a, Google put all of its focus on value. A 6.1-inch display is backed by the Tensor G3 chip and decent specifications, a 64MP main camera is backed by most of Google's latest AI-powered features, and a 7-year update promise will keep this moderately priced phone ticking for years to come. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

If you want to save even more, there’s always the Google Pixel 8a. It’s already a great phone at its full $499 price point, but at $449, it is quite the catch. It looks nearly identical to the Pixel 8, and is still built nicely. Performance is also just as good, as it’s powered by the same Tensor G3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Even the display is nearly the same, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, some sacrifices were made to achieve the lower price point. The IP67 rating is slightly below the IP68 on the higher-end models. The camera system is slightly less impressive, but still great. It also has no reverse wireless charging. You’ll still get Google’s update promise and consistency, though, as well as all those excellent Pixel-exclusive features.

Motorola Razr 2023 and Razr Plus 2023

Motorola Razr (2023) Motorola Razr (2023) The Motorola Razr (2023) is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5-inch OLED external display. The phone has a 4,200mAh battery with 30W TurboPower and 5W wireless charging. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

If you want a foldable phone on the cheap, this is the most affordable device on this deals post, and it is pretty cool for just $400. This is actually still my daily driver, and I don’t have much to complain about. The flip design is really cool, and sparks up conversations wherever I go. Not to mention, it fits perfectly in any pocket, and its portable design makes it easy to carry around.

Specs include a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM, enough to handle all casual tasks and even some gaming. It has a nice 6.9-inch main LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as a small outer screen that can handle basic notifications and controls like a breeze. And while battery life could be better, this is a common thing with flip smartphones, and the 30W charging is pretty quick.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Motorola Razr Plus (2023) The sharpest Razr to date. Lightweight, ultra-sleek, and infinitely flexible, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) flips open to reveal a gorgeous display that looks seamless, feels smooth, and shines bright. Also featuring the largest cover screen on a foldable phone of this form factor, the Razr Plus is offering serious competition to its foldable rivals. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

Those who want a bit more should take a look at the Motorola Razr Plus 2023. It has an improved Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and keeps the same 8GB of RAM. The refresh rate is slightly improved, keeping things smoother at 165Hz. The external display is much larger at 3.9 inches, allowing you to do more without flipping the phone open.

Both of these Motorola Razr devices are likely discounted so heavily because the 2024 Motorola Razr devices have been released. You really can’t go wrong with any of these if you’re looking for a budget phone that is even more discounted than usual. Again, these deals may disappear soon, so you should get yours quickly! If you want more options, though, you can always take a look at our list of the best budget smartphones.

