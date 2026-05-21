This sketchy Lenovo-branded pirate handheld is actually legit

TL;DR Lenovo has reportedly confirmed that a recently surfaced Lenovo-branded handheld is indeed a legitimate product.

This $60 Linux handheld is apparently meant for the Chinese market and uses Lenovo’s name as part of a licensing deal.

In a bizarre twist, the device also comes with preloaded copyrighted games.

Lenovo is no stranger to PC handhelds, but then we heard about a strange, cheap Lenovo-branded handheld a few days ago. This compact, Linux-powered device arrived on digital storefronts with little fanfare, and had outlets wondering whether it’s a legitimate Lenovo product or a knockoff.

Now, Lenovo has confirmed to Retro Dodo that this ~$60 Lenovo G02 handheld is indeed a legitimate product. However, the Chinese brand says this Linux handheld is meant for its home market and is the product of a “brand licensing agreement.” In other words, Lenovo is merely lending its name to the device.

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“The G02 device is produced through a regional brand licensing agreement meant for the China market only and is not part of Lenovo’s official global product portfolio,” the company is quoted as saying. “As such, products developed through these agreements may differ from Lenovo products sold through authorised channels.”

What’s particularly concerning about the Lenovo G02 is that it apparently comes with “thousands” of preloaded, copyrighted games, including Nintendo titles. Needless to say, this move is illegal in most markets, and most legit handhelds don’t come with preloaded ROMs. But it’s especially egregious given the fact that the device has Lenovo’s blessing.

It also makes me wonder why Lenovo didn’t simply create its own cheap, compact handheld in the first place. The company has plenty of portable gaming experience, including the Legion Go handheld PCs and its Legion gaming phones. So it’s not like the firm would’ve been starting from scratch in this segment.

As for the Lenovo G02 specs, you should expect Linux, an unnamed quad-core 1.5GHz processor, a 4.3-inch (1,024 x 600) screen, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of expandable storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. But you should probably stick with brands like ANBERNIC, TrimUI, and Miyoo if you want a cheap Linux handheld.

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