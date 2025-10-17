This tiny clamshell might be your next EDC gaming handheld

TL;DR The Miyoo Mini Flip is a new clamshell gaming handheld with a tiny form factor.

It has the same 2.8-inch screen as the Miyoo Mini, another very popular handheld.

Orders start October 19 at 8 PM PT, although full pricing and specs are not yet available.

The Game Boy Advance SP was the original clamshell EDC, and countless gaming handhelds have been chasing that high ever since. Earlier this year, the Miyoo Flip tried and mostly failed due to a seriously compromised hinge design. Now the company is back with an even smaller version, and hopefully it’s learned from the previous release.

The Miyoo Mini Flip has the same 2.8-inch screen as 2021’s Miyoo Mini, but apart from that, the company hasn’t announced specs or pricing. It’s almost certainly going to be a low-powered Linux device, most likely topping off at PS1 emulation.

The Miyoo Mini Flip will have a 2.8-inch screen and a low-power SoC.

Design-wise, it’s similar to the larger Miyoo Flip, but with the twin sticks removed. The promotional video shown above highlights five different color options, adding a new pink option to the white, gray, black, and yellow colorways the Miyoo Flip offers. It also shows two shoulder buttons and a missing headphone jack, implying that the USB-C port can be used for audio output.

While the smaller size would make it a great EDC handheld, it’s far from the only clamshell device on the market. Others, like the ANBERNIC RG 34XXSP, remain very popular for retro emulation.

It’s also worth noting that other Miyoo handhelds have taken years to gain traction due to their poor built-in software. Community-developed options like OnionOS and MinUI are transformative to the gaming experience on the Miyoo Mini and Miyoo Mini Plus, and it could be several months before the Miyoo Mini Flip is supported.

In any case, the Miyoo Mini Flip will go up for sale this weekend. Sales start on October 19 at 8 PM PT on the newly minted official website.

