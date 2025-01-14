Android vs Linux for gaming handhelds: Here are my thoughts after trying both

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

In the past few months, gaming handhelds have quickly progressed from an interesting new hobby to a full-blown obsession. Technically, my first handheld was the Windows-based ASUS ROG Ally, but it wasn’t until I tried emulation-focused Linux and Android handhelds that the need for more took hold.

If you’re thinking of afflicting this upon yourself, the first decision you need to make is the operating system. So which one is best: Linux or Android-based handhelds? Both have their merits, but depending on your needs, the correct choice should be pretty clear.

And yes, I know that Android is Linux-based, but that’s irrelevant to the topic at hand. They can’t run the same software, and gaming handhelds running the two have a night-and-day difference.

Linux vs Android for gaming handhelds: At a glance Linux gaming handhelds are cheaper than Android handhelds.

Linux handhelds are easier to set up and better for beginners.

Android handhelds are generally more powerful and can emulate newer consoles.

Both offer customization, although the process is easier on Linux handhelds.

Android handhelds can also play modern controller-compatible mobile games.

Linux handhelds can play some light PC ports via Port Master.

Linux handhelds dominate the low-end

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If you want a cheap and cheerful emulation device, nothing beats Linux. One of my first handhelds was the TrimUI Smart Pro, and for less than the cost of a single modern AAA game it plays all of the retro titles from my childhood. That’s the case for most Linux handhelds, which tend to run on low-power chips costing between $30 to $100. These chips have been around for years, so all of them are highly optimized for performance and compatibility.

The combination of a cheaper chip and an open-source operating system means these devices punch way above their price range, making them a great choice for your first handheld. They also often come with emulators (and even games and bios) pre-installed on a microSD card, so you can skip the setup and start playing immediately.

However, you should replace the microSD card with a more trustworthy brand and load your own catalog of ROMs for the best performance. And a clear conscience, if you want one of those.

For tinkerers, Linux-based handhelds also offer a lot of freedom. There are plenty of third-party Linux forks that run on popular devices, and typically, all you need to do is drag and drop the files onto a pre-formated microSD card. From light and minimal options like MinUI and KNULLI to more customizable options like Batocera, you can really make each device your own.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The biggest downside is a lack of power. You won’t be playing Nintendo Switch games on a Linux-based handheld, and most will struggle with PlayStation 2 emulation. They partially compensate for this with Port Master compatibility, unlocking Linux ports of modern PC games like Balatro, Celeste, and Stardew Valley.

Another huge benefit is excellent suspend and resume functionality. I cannot stress enough how awesome it is to pick up a device, resume playing exactly where you left off, and then set it down without worrying about losing progress. There really isn’t a better way to game on the go.

Linux-based handhelds are affordable, easy-to-use, and require minimal setup.

Of course, the elephant in the room is the Steam Deck, which runs on the Linux-based Steam OS. While it’s a spectacular device with more power under the hood, it’s in its own category. That might change as more Steam OS-powered handhelds are released, but it’s significantly larger and more expensive than other Linux handhelds.

It’s also worth mentioning that Linux can be installed on Windows handhelds via frontends like Bazzite. However, those are very much emulation-focused, so most of the extra power found on most Windows handhelds will go to waste. I recommend dual-booting since it offers the best of both worlds, but you’re still going to end up spending a lot more money on a Windows handheld.

Android handhelds bring power, but more setup

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If you want a more powerful emulation handheld, you’ll need to graduate to Android. Android handhelds start around $80, with the most expensive running $500 or more. The sweet spot is typically around $150, where you’ll get enough performance to play games from the PlayStation 2 era.

The higher end of that spectrum, which includes the AYN Odin 2 and AYANEO Pocket EVO, offers niceties like OLED screens, Hall Effect sticks, the latest chipsets, and superior materials. Trust me when I say you don’t need any of these things, but if you want them and have the budget, they’re there.

However, that extra power doesn’t always translate into better performance. Drivers and software are the true limitation on Android, and although emulators on Android are extremely popular, the variety of devices and chipsets make them difficult to develop for. Plus, the Android community is known for being less than grateful, which is why the PS3 emulator RPCS3 won’t be coming to Android any time soon.

Fragmented development also means that setting up Android devices is a huge chore. None of the higher-end Android retro handhelds I’ve tested have emulators pre-installed, so you’ll need to manually set everything up before you can play a game. That process typically involves sideloading the latest emulators, installing drivers, and tweaking performance settings for each emulator.

Of course, if you’ve already dabbled in emulation on your phone, you should be somewhat familiar with the process. After using Android phones for more than a decade at this point, I’m pretty familiar with the lay of the land, so depending on your experience, this might not be a problem. Some more budget-focused Android handhelds from ANBERNIC and others may come with a few emulators and ROMS pre-installed, but that’s the exception, not the rule.

Android gaming handhelds are powerful and typically more premium, but take time to setup.

After all that, you’re still left with a device that feels like a phone. For dedicated handhelds, I highly recommend installing an emulation frontend like ES-DE, Daijisho, or Beacon Game Launcher. I use it to replace the default launcher and turn my handhelds from an Android phone into a true retro console.

The flip side is that these handhelds can play the latest Android games with ease. I only play controller-compatible titles for obvious reasons, but that list grows longer and longer every month. It’s a great way to bring a bit of modernity to my retro gaming setup.

Linux vs Android handhelds: Which should you choose? If this is your very first gaming handheld, I recommend starting with a Linux-based device. They are cheaper, easier to set up, and come in a huge variety of form factors to suit the games you want to play.

For advanced users with a larger budget, Android devices are some of the most powerful and beautiful devices on the market. They will take a while to set up, but they can play far more games.

Regardless of your choice, just be aware that this hobby is a slippery slope. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself owning three or four separate devices in six months. That happened to me, and honestly, I’m not even upset.

