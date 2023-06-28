Amazon is an international business empire that swallows up competitors and dominates the online shopping landscape. One of the reasons for their staggering success is Amazon Prime. For only 139 of your hard-earned bucks every year, you can get faster shipping, streaming video, streaming music, and access to their new service, Amazon BackRub, where Jeff Bezos comes to your door to soothe your weary muscles (OK, we made that one up.) Here’s how to sign up for Amazon Prime and start taking advantage of those amazing benefits.

Amazon customers who are not yet Prime members will be prompted during the checkout stage if they want to sign up for a free trial period of Prime. You can also sign up for Amazon Prime at this link, but the link will be slightly different if you are signing up on another country's Amazon site. After the 30-day free trial, you will be charged $14.99 a month or $139 a year if you pay annually. Again, these amounts will vary slightly, depending on which country you are in.

Amazon Prime Student

What's included in Amazon Prime?

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Signing up for Amazon Prime is very simple. If you are in the USA, go to this Prime signup link. If you are outside the USA, you can usually access the Amazon Prime signup page by replacing .com in the URL with your country-specific ending, such as co.uk, de, ca, and so on. Alternatively, check the footer at the bottom of the Amazon website for a Prime link.

Simply click the orange Start your free 30-day trial button to get the process started. Read the following screen and click the yellow start button at the bottom.

After the 30 days are over, you will be charged either $14.99 a month (if you choose the monthly plan) or $139 a year (if you choose the annual plan.) Those on government assistance (such as unemployment benefits or Medicaid) are entitled to just over 50% discount when they prove their status by uploading relevant documentation.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime Student

Students are also entitled to 50% off their Prime membership. They get a six-month free trial and then 50% off. The 50% discount lasts for either four years or until they graduate — whichever comes first. They just have to go to Amazon Student and sign up. Student status must be proven by uploading a valid student ID card from a valid educational establishment.

What’s included in Amazon Prime?

Amazon

FAQs

Can you get a free trial period with Amazon Prime? You can get a 30-day free trial if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member before or if your membership has been stopped for the previous 12 months. You can only pay with a credit card though. Other forms of payment, such as a checking account, cannot be used.

Are there any restrictions during the Amazon Prime free trial? No. Free trial members have the same privileges as paid members.

Are there any student discounts available for Amazon Prime? Yes, Amazon Prime gives students a six-month free trial, followed by 50% off for four years, or until you graduate, whatever comes first.

Are there any discounts available for Amazon Prime if I am on government assistance? If you are unemployed and receiving any form of government assistance such as Medicaid, then you are also eligible for the 50% monthly discount.

How much is Amazon Prime? $14.99 a month, or $139 a year (if you pay annually), with slightly differing amounts in other countries.

Can you share an Amazon Prime account? To share a Prime account, all parties must be living in the same house and merge their Amazon accounts through Amazon Household.

Do I get a refund if I cancel Amazon Prime? Only if you haven’t used any of the services and membership privileges since you were last charged for the membership.

