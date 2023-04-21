The 30 best original series on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon

An Amazon Prime subscription comes with quite a few perks, including access to thousands of movies and TV shows available for streaming on Prime Video. Prime Video is among the best streaming services, offering new movies and TV series every week. That includes several Amazon Prime originals that are only available on the service. So, what are the best Prime Video original shows?

While the overall selection of original series on Amazon Prime Video isn’t as extensive as that on Netflix, Amazon seems to be going for quality of programming rather than quantity. The service has critical darlings and Emmy winners in its roster. Amazon continues to develop and produce upcoming original shows, so it will only go up from here.

Here’s a look at the best original TV series currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for the service at the link below, which offers a 30-day free trial for new users:

The best Prime Video original shows:

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list of the best Amazon Prime originals regularly as new ones are announced.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 43-76 minutes/episode

43-76 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Amy Sherman-Palladino Main cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub

Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub Genre: Comedy/drama

Comedy/drama Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 89% – Rotten Tomatoes A woman in New York with a seemingly perfect life discovers a talent and passion for stand-up comedy in the 1950s when her husband suddenly leaves her. The series follows Midge Maisel as she makes her way through the male-dominated industry with a new mentor, meeting comedy legends along the way.

One of the best original series on Amazon Prime Video, The Marvelous Maisel is an Emmy Award-winning series from the creator of Gilmore Girls. It’s a smart look at history from a woman’s perspective, and it’s a perfect compliment to other period dramas like Minx, GLOW, and Mad Men.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 40-70 minutes/episode

40-70 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Frank Spotnitz

Frank Spotnitz Main cast: Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank, Rufus Sewell

Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank, Rufus Sewell Genre: Drama/alternate history

Drama/alternate history Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 84% – Rotten Tomatoes Loosely based on the classic novel of the same name by Philip K. Dick, this Amazon Prime original series takes place in the 1960s, but in an alternate timeline. Nazi Germany and Japan, having won World War II, have split control of the US coasts. This “what if” series follows several characters who discover a series of films depicting the allies winning World War II, leading them to search for an alternate reality.

All four seasons of this critically acclaimed series are available to stream now. The Man in the High Castle is one of the best Amazon Prime originals and is a solid choice for fans of shows like Fringe, For All Mankind, Counterpart, and The Plot Against America.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

The Expanse (2015-2022)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: minutes/episode

minutes/episode Director/Creator: Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby

Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby Main cast: Dominique Tipper, Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo

Dominique Tipper, Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 94% – Rotten Tomatoes Based on The Expanse novels by James S. A. Corey, The Expanse takes place hundreds of years in the future, when humanity has colonized the entire solar system. The populations of Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt compete for resources. Amid the growing conflict, the crew of a small gunship seeks to prevent all-out war as mysterious new forces present themselves.

Originally a SyFy show, The Expanse was revived at Prime Video after its cancellation thanks to a vocal fanbase. Throughout its five-season run, it established itself as one of the best science-fiction series of all time, tackling mature themes while telling gripping stories. Fans of Battlestar Galactica, Raised by Wolves, and Firefly should certainly give it a look.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Bosch (2014-2021)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 39-80 minutes/episode

39-80 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Eric Overmyer

Eric Overmyer Main cast: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz

Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz Genre: Drama/crime

Drama/crime Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 97% – Rotten Tomatoes Based on novels by Michael Connelly, this hardboiled police show stars Titus Welliver as Los Angeles Police detective Harry Bosch. Bosch stands trial for the shooting of a serial murder suspect. Tackling departmental politics, he takes a new recruit under his wing as he pursues justice at all costs.

If you love crime novels or shows like Justified and Luther, this series will be right up your alley. You can watch all seven seasons now, and you can now watch the reunion series Bosch: Legacy on Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee too.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Dead Ringers (2023-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 54-64 minutes/episode

54-64 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Alice Birch

Alice Birch Main cast: Rachel Weisz, Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, Britne Oldford

Rachel Weisz, Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, Britne Oldford Genre: Suspense/horror/psychological thriller

Suspense/horror/psychological thriller Ratings: 6.9 – IMDB / 88% – Rotten Tomatoes Elliot and Beverly Mantle are twin gynecologists who share everything. That includes a medical practice, drugs, and even lovers. They also share a desire and willingness to push the boundaries of medical ethics with the hope of ushering in a new future for women’s healthcare.

Adapted from David Cronnenberg’s 1988 classic film and based on the book by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland, Dead Ringers is a fresh new take on the grim, fascinating material, with Rachel Weisz delivering a knockout performance in the gender-flipped dual leading roles.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (2018-2022)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 40-64 minutes/episode

40-64 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland

Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland Main cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish

John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish Genre: Action/drama

Action/drama Ratings: 8 – IMDB / 71% – Rotten Tomatoes John Krasinski is combat veteran Jack Ryan, a young CIA analyst. Ryan thinks he’ll be working from the safety of his desk at Langly but soon finds himself in the field, stopping various national threats.

Amazon Prime Video made a massive splash in 2018 with the launch of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The character has appeared in numerous films, played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. If you like espionage shows and movies, you’ll want to be sure to check it out.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Good Omens (2019-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 51-58 minutes/episode

51-58 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman Main cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm

Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm Genre: Black comedy/fantasy

Black comedy/fantasy Ratings: 8 – IMDB / 84% – Rotten Tomatoes Good Omens centers on two supernatural beings on Earth. One is the angel Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen, and the other is the demon Crowley, played by David Tennent. While cosmically opposed, the two strike up an unlikely friendship and work together to avert the end of the world.

Created and written by Neil Gaiman, and based on his novel with Terry Pratchett, Good Omens was a huge success with existing fans as well as new viewers. Hilarious and full of great cameos, Good Omens is a major winner on Prime Video, and it’s sure to appeal to fans of Lucifer, American Gods, and Doctor Who. While it was originally a limited series, Amazon later made a surprise announcement that a second season is in the works.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Homecoming (2018-2020)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 24-37 minutes/episode

24-37 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Eli Horowitz, Micah Bloomberg

Eli Horowitz, Micah Bloomberg Main cast: Julia Roberts, Janelle Monáe, Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James

Julia Roberts, Janelle Monáe, Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James Genre: Drama/mystery/thriller

Drama/mystery/thriller Ratings: 7.4 – IMDB / 79% – Rotten Tomatoes A waitress who used to work as a social worker at a transitional support center for soldiers returning to civilian life can’t remember her time there. Thus begins a search for answers and a trip down a rabbit hole of conspiracies and psychological experiments.

Based on the acclaimed scripted podcast, Homecoming is a tense, engaging paranoid thriller, with stellar performances from its cast. This is a sure win for fans of shows like The Little Drummer Girl, Servant, and Nine Perfect Strangers, or movies like Three Days of the Condor and movies like Side Effects and Memento.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Hanna (2019-2021)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 47-55 minutes/episode

47-55 minutes/episode Director/Creator: David Farr

David Farr Main cast: Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman, Dermot Mulroney, Ray Liotta

Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman, Dermot Mulroney, Ray Liotta Genre: Action/spy/thriller

Action/spy/thriller Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 67% – Rotten Tomatoes What if you were completely cut off from the outside world, almost since birth. That’s what Hanna has to deal with in this series. She is a teen raised off the grid by a rogue CIA agent. When their home is discovered, Hanna goes on the run, evading the CIA who have a special interest in her.

Based on the 2011 movie of the same name, Hanna has been a hit with audiences despite mixed reviews. With a mix of great action sequences and some tender coming-of-age scenes from its leading actor Esma Creed-Miles, it’s a real winner for fans of the original film and other action-centric young adult fiction.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

The Wheel of Time (2021-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 54-62 minutes/episode

54-62 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Rafe Judkins

Rafe Judkins Main cast: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden

Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Ratings: 7.1 – IMDB / 82% – Rotten Tomatoes In The Wheel of Time, five young people are taken from their homes by a mysterious woman with immense magical power. One of them is prophesied to be a powerful reincarnated hero, the only being capable of defeating the villainess Dark One from destroying the world.

This fantasy series is based on the best-selling novels by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. While it can be a tad silly at times, the series is gorgeous and should appeal to fans of everything from Xena: Warrior Princess to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to Game of Thrones.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

The Wilds (2020-2022)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 42-61 minutes/episode

42-61 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Sarah Streicher

Sarah Streicher Main cast: Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey

Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey Genre: Drama/survival

Drama/survival Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 88% – Rotten Tomatoes A group of teenagers in a plane crash land on an island and have to fend for themselves in this Prime Video original drama. The twist is that their crash wasn’t an accident, and the group is unknowingly being monitored as part of a dark psychological experiment. You can watch both seasons of the show now, though it has sadly been cancelled.

Critics have reacted positively to this gripping teen drama, and it’s not hard to see why. The updated Lord of the Flies is fresh and original, while fitting onto a rich narrative tradition. It will also likely appeal to fans of Lost, Yellowjackets, and The 100.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

The Peripheral (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 55-73 minutes/episode

55-73 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Scott B. Smith

Scott B. Smith Main cast: Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr

Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / 77% – Rotten Tomatoes Chloe Grace Moretz plays a woman in the near future who gets her hands on an experimental VR headset and is transported into a version of her future, specifically 2099 London. What at first seems like a simple game soon takes a sharp turn as the game she’s playing is not a game at all but the real 2099 London.

Based on the book by Neuromancer author William Gibson, The Peripheral is a solid new sci-fi series and one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video. Check it out of you’re a fan of Westworld, Black Mirror, or Counterpart.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

The Underground Railroad (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 20-77 minutes/episode

20-77 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins Main cast: William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter

William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter Genre: Historical drama/fantasy

Historical drama/fantasy Ratings: 7.4 – IMDB / 94 % – Rotten Tomatoes In the 1800s, a group of people escape slavery using the Underground Railroad, a network of abolitionists helping those escaping to freedom. In this magical realist miniseries, the network is reimagined as literal railroad running on tracks underground throughout America.

A stunning miniseries and one of the best shows on Prime Video, The Underground Railroad is based on the novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. The series was developed and directed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Forever (2018)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 25-35 minutes/episode

25-35 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard

Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard Main cast: Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen

Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen Genre: Comedy/drama/romance

Comedy/drama/romance Ratings: 7.1 – IMDB / 95% – Rotten Tomatoes A couple lives a perfectly mundane life in suburban California in this offbeat comedy drama on Prime Video. They’re happy with the life as it is, but things have gotten repetitive. When they go on a ski-trip to shake things up, their lives take a radical turn.

Starring SNL alums Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen, Forever is a smart, dark comedy and a compelling look at domestic life and the importance of adventure. For fans of existential comedies like Being John Malkovich, I Heart Huckabees, and Groundhog Day, Forever is sure to be a treat.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Three Pines (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 60 minutes/episode

60 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Emilia di Girolamo

Emilia di Girolamo Main cast: Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers

Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers Genre: Drama/suspense/mystery

Drama/suspense/mystery Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 77% – Rotten Tomatoes Set in a small town in Quebec, Three Pines follows a police inspector who is looking into a string of murders. As he digs deeper, he is forced to confront the town’s ghosts, and his own.

Alfred Molia is terrific as always in this eerie mystery. This should be a winner for fans of classic detective stories like Sherlock Holmes and Columbo, as well as newer British series like Wallander and Broadchurch.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Fleabag (2016-2019)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 23-28 minutes/episode

23-28 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Main cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman Genre: Black comedy

Black comedy Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars in this British series about a young woman trying to find love and companionship in London. She frequently breaks the fourth wall in comedic asides.

The BBC co-production, adapted from Waller-Bridge’s one-woman play, took home three Emmys in 2019. The series explores darker subjects without ever abandoning its dry sense of humor. It’s a terrific series for fans of Waller-Bridge’s Crashing and Killing Eve as well as shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Feel Good.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

The Boys (2019-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 55-68 minutes/episode

55-68 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Eric Kripke

Eric Kripke Main cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty Genre: Superhero/black comedy

Superhero/black comedy Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes One of Amazon Prime Video’s best TV series, The Boys tries to answer the question, “What if superheroes existed in the real world?” In this series, superheroes would be used as products and marketing tools for a massive company. Most superheroes are pretty nasty folks too. They feel they can do whatever they want and get away with it. The Boys centers on one particular superhero group, The Seven, and the efforts of a rouge group of (mostly) ordinary humans to bring them down.

The Boys is one of the darkest superhero titles, spoofing the genre with a healthy dose of brutal violence. If you liked Jupiter’s Legacy, The Umbrella Academy, Preacher, or the comic the series is based on by Garth Ennis, you’ll want to check out The Boys on Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Goliath (2016-2021)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 55-60 minutes/episode

55-60 minutes/episode Director/Creator: David E. Kelley, Jonathan Shapiro

David E. Kelley, Jonathan Shapiro Main cast: Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt, Maria Bello, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde

Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt, Maria Bello, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde Genre: Drama/crime

Drama/crime Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes The first season of Goliath sees a down-and-out lawyer pulling himself away from a bottle to take on his former legal partners in a wrongful death case. In later seasons, he continues to try to right wrongs through the legal system, all while getting his own life back together.

If you love legal dramas, you should check out Goliath, co-created by Ally McBeal and The Practice creator David E. Kelly. Billy Bob Thornton turns in a great performance as a washed-up attorney looking for a second chance.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Undone (2019-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 22-26 minutes/episode

22-26 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Kate Purdy, Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Kate Purdy, Raphael Bob-Waksberg Main cast: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Bob Odenkirk

Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Bob Odenkirk Genre: Comedy/drama/fantasy/animation

Comedy/drama/fantasy/animation Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / 97% – Rotten Tomatoes Rosa Salazar stars in this animated Prime Video original show as a woman who survives a car crash and sees a vision of her late father, who wants her to find out how he died several years earlier. She may be able to do that through a unique opportunity to travel back in time.

Undone is a trippy show, with impressive, gorgeous animation. It’s certainly worth checking out, especially if you enjoy adult animation. This is one of the best of the best Amazon Prime originals.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Carnival Row (2019-2023)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 50-67 minutes/episode

50-67 minutes/episode Director/Creator: René Echevarria, Travis Beacham

René Echevarria, Travis Beacham Main cast: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne

Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne Genre: Fantasy/drama/steampunk

Fantasy/drama/steampunk Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / N/A – Rotten Tomatoes Carnival Row mixes a 19th-century period setting with a murder mystery and fantasy elements. Orlando Bloom stars as inspector trying to stop a serial killer in his city. But it’s no ordinary city. It’s home to faeries, who are refugees in the human world and the victims of discrimination. During his investigation, he rekindles a romance with a faerie played by Cara Delevingne.

This mashup of genres works thanks in part to some impressive visual effects and production design. Carnival Row is among the best Amazon Prime originals.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

High School (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 22-31 minutes/episode

22-31 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Clea DuVall

Clea DuVall Main cast: Railey Gilliland, Seazynn Gilliland, Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer

Railey Gilliland, Seazynn Gilliland, Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer Genre: Comedy/drama

Comedy/drama Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes Based on the bestselling memoir by Canadian musical duo Tegan and Sara, High School follows the sisters as teens in Alberta in the 90s. As the two come into their own, they struggle with the reality of defining yourself against your twin, along with all the other challenges of growing up.

An instant teen classic, High School taps into the authenticity of other shows like My So-Called Life and Freaks and Geeks. It’s available to stream on Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service Freevee, a part of Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Freevee.

Hunters (2020-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 57-90 minutes/episode

57-90 minutes/episode Director/Creator: David Weil

David Weil Main cast: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton

Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton Genre: Drama/thriller/crime

Drama/thriller/crime Ratings: &.2 – IMDB / N/A – Rotten Tomatoes Set in 1977, Hunters follows a secret group that tries to locate and hunt down Nazis hiding in the US. The dark historical thriller stars Hollywood legend Al Pacino in his first significant TV series role.

This controversial series has received high praise from critics, despite concerns of historical inaccuracy around sensitive subject matter. It is likely to appeal to fans of Inglourious Basterds and The Plot Against America.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Tales from the Loop (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 50-57 minutes/episode

50-57 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Nathaniel Halpern

Nathaniel Halpern Main cast: Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Duncan Joiner

Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Duncan Joiner Genre: Drama/sci-fi

Drama/sci-fi Ratings: 7.4 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes This eight-episode series focuses on the Loop, a mysterious machine that’s meant to unlock the universe’s secrets. Blending live action and animation, the anthology series follows different people who live above the Loop as they learn to unravel its many mysteries.

Based loosely on the narrative art book of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop is perhaps the most visually stunning series on Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Reacher (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 42-54 minutes/episode

42-54 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Nick Santora

Nick Santora Main cast: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster

Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster Genre: Crime/action/drama

Crime/action/drama Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes In Reacher, a former US Army police officer wanders the country. When he reaches a small Georgia town, he’s quickly arrested for a murder he didn’t commit. He then joins with local law enforcement to find the true killer, uncovering a deadly conspiracy along the way.

Season one adapts the first novel in the popular Jack Reacher crime series by Lee Child and future seasons will work through more titles. It’s a great choice for fans of hard-boiled crime fiction like Luther, Justified, and Bosch.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Invincible (2021-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 42-49 minutes/episode

42-49 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Robert Kirkman

Robert Kirkman Main cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons

Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons Genre: Superhero/animation

Superhero/animation Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 98% – Rotten Tomatoes This animated superhero show follows a teenager who learns his father is the most powerful being on Earth and that he has powers as well. But does absolute power really mean his father acts in the name of good? And who will stop him if the answer is no.

Based on the acclaimed Image comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, best known for his work on The Walking Dead, Invincible is a dark and smart series with an all-star voice cast. This is one of the best Amazon Prime originals, and fans of superhero fiction should definitely add it to their watchlists.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Outer Range (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 43-62 minutes/episode

43-62 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Brian Watkins

Brian Watkins Main cast: Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Imogen Poots

Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Imogen Poots Genre: Western/sci-fi

Western/sci-fi Ratings: 7.1 – IMDB / 81% – Rotten Tomatoes One day, a Wyoming rancher discovers what looks like a large black void on his land. How did this black hole appear, and why? Is it dangerous? Importantly, does it have anything to do with a nearby rival rancher?

Josh Brolin stars in this modern-day Western with some new twists. It’s a mix of Yellowstone, Lost, and The Twilight Zone. You can watch the first season now on Prime Video, and a second season is in the works.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

A League Of Their Own (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 46-60 minutes/episode

46-60 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Will Graham, Abbi Jacobson

Will Graham, Abbi Jacobson Main cast: Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez

Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez Genre: Drama/comedy

Drama/comedy Ratings: 7.5 – IMDB / 94% – Rotten Tomatoes Set in the US during World War II, when most men joined the military, A League of Their Own follows women who stayed behind. Taking over pro sports, women had their first chance to compete on a national stage. The series is a fictionalized look at a group of such women, their triumphs and challenges.

Based on the late Penny Marshall’s 1992 film A League of Their Own, the series expands on the film’s scope and blends comedy and drama to tell an engaging, funny, and deeply moving story. A great pick for fans of the original film, sports dramas, and historical fiction about women’s achievements.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 65-72 minutes/episode

65-72 minutes/episode Director/Creator: J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay

J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay Main cast: Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, Sara Zwangobani, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Robert Aramayo

Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, Sara Zwangobani, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Robert Aramayo Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Ratings: 6.9 – IMDB / 85% – Rotten Tomatoes In this prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Middle Earth must deal with a threat that will lead to the rise of the evil dark lord Sauron and his armies. See the early days of Galadriel, Elrond, and more. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Now Prime Video’s flagship series, The Rings of Power is a must-watch for fans of fantasy, including the original Lord of the Rings trilogy by Peter Jackson. Billed as the most expensive TV show ever made, it’s visually stunning and includes some truly awe-inspiring world-building.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Paper Girls (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 38-56 minutes/episode

38-56 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Stephany Folsom

Stephany Folsom Main cast: Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza, Ali Wong, Jason Mantzoukas

Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza, Ali Wong, Jason Mantzoukas Genre: Sci-fi/teen

Sci-fi/teen Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 91% – Rotten Tomatoes Paper Girls follows a group of newspaper couriers in the 80s who suddenly find themselves caught in the middle of a centuries-long war between time-travellers. Now jumping into different decades and meeting later versions of themselves, they have to find their way home safely.

Sadly, the series was cancelled after its first season, but you can still check it out on Prime Video. Based on the comic series by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, it’s a terrific time travel story and coming-of-age drama. Paper Girls is a perfect choice if you’re a fan of Stranger Things, Outlander, or Shining Girls.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Flack (2019-2021)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 50 minutes/episode

50 minutes/episode Director/Creator: Oliver Lansley

Oliver Lansley Main cast: Anna Paquin, Lydia Wilson, Sophie Okonedo

Anna Paquin, Lydia Wilson, Sophie Okonedo Genre: Drama/workplace comedy

Drama/workplace comedy Ratings: 7.2 – IMDB / 87% – Rotten Tomatoes A group of PR representatives (or flackers) in London do their best to spin their celebrity clients’ bad decisions. Behind every tabloid story is a reality often as absurd as what makes it onto the page. It’s the flackers’ jobs to manage which you see.

Academy Award-winning actress Anna Paquin stars in this clever, often outrageous workplace comedy. Check it out if you enjoy Scandal, The White Lotus, Fleabag, or Roar.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video. Those are our picks of the best Amazon Prime Video original shows. With this much content coming, there will always be something great to watch on Prime Video.

