Your Android phone may soon help you warn your iPhone friends about earthquakes (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is working on making Android earthquake alerts shareable.

When you get an alert, you may see an option to share the message.

The message will include the hashtag #AndroidEarthquakeAlerts.

Google launched an earthquake alert system for Android back in 2020, allowing users to get early warnings before the shaking begins. In 2024, the tech giant expanded the feature to cover all 50 states in the US, plus six US territories. Now, an APK teardown reveals the Mountain View firm is working on a new update that should help spread the word when an earthquake happens.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Android Earthquakes Alert System (AEAS), it uses the accelerometers in Android phones to sense vibrations. If these sensors detect vibration, the AEAS will analyze the crowdsourced data to detect if an earthquake is occurring. It’s not a perfect system, as it has failed before, but it is still an effective feature that has helped keep people safe.

In the event of an earthquake, you will get one of two types of warnings. The first type is called the “Be aware” alert, which triggers when there are weak signals or light shaking. When there’s moderate to extreme shaking, you’ll get the “Take Action” alert, which includes instructions on how to protect yourself. After the shaking is done, you can tap on the “next step” option to see what you should do next.

While conducting an APK teardown of version 25.40.30 of the Google Play Services app, we discovered that these alerts may add an additional available option. Strings of code in this version of the app suggest that you’ll be able to share these alerts on social media and in Messages. If you decide to share the alert, the message will include #AndroidEarthquakeAlerts.

Code Copy Text <string name="ealert_hashtag">\#AndroidEarthquakeAlerts</string> <string name="ealert_sharing_message">Just got an earthquake alert from Google %s</string>

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

