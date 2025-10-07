Gemini could soon bring more tools right to your fingertips

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Tools icon could soon be added to the Gemini overlay, providing users with quick access to advanced features such as AI image generation, Veo videos, Deep Research, and Canvas, all without switching apps.

Gemini may also integrate a ‘Circle to Select’ feature within its overlay for screen-capturing context through circling gestures.

The sharing and download options for generated images could also be redesigned in the future.

Gemini, Google’s AI digital assistant, can be accessed on Android flagships through its app or through the overlay (which in turn can be triggered through a hotword or a button shortcut). The app is the primary way to access all of Gemini’s powerful features, but the overlay is inarguably easier to access since you can trigger it even when you are on third-party apps. Google could soon bring more of its powerful Gemini tools to the Gemini overlay, simplifying their access and increasing their adoption.

Tools button comes to the Gemini overlay Currently, within the Gemini app, you can access tools such as image generation, video generation through Veo, Deep Research, Canvas, and more by tapping the Tools icon (located next to the Plus icon on the left of the text input field).

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Google app v16.40.18 includes code that adds this Tools icon to the Gemini overlay, which will make it easier to access all these options without opening the app. We managed to activate this ahead of its release to give you an early look:

As you can see, a new Tools icon has been added to the Gemini overlay. Tapping the Tools icon and then selecting any option shows the icon of the specific tool in the input box, after which you can proceed as usual with text or voice commands.

This change will make it significantly easier to use these tools without exiting your current app or opening the Gemini app, thereby increasing their adoption.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Gemini overlay could also get a Circle to Select button We also spotted that the Gemini overlay could get an option within the Tools button for Circle to Select. Here’s an early look:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This option is related to the Circle to Search-like feature for Gemini, where users will be able to circle on their screen to attach that specific view of the screen as an attachment. We could only activate the option within the Gemini overlay, but not in the full Gemini app; however, this behavior may change in the future.

Tweaking generated image behavior within the Gemini app Google is also tweaking the image view when you tap on the generated image within the Gemini app. Currently, users see a Sharing and Download icon at the top right.

The new image view places both options at the bottom, along with a new Copy Image option. This makes it easier to tap, especially if you use your phone one-handed.

Current Upcoming

Google is also adding a “Copy” and a “Download” option to the three-dot menu within the chat for generated image responses.

Current Upcoming

You can already long-press on the generated image to Save, Copy, and Share, so this is just another way of surfacing the feature.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow