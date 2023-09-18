September 2023 Android security patch here for Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The September 2023 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone or the Pixel Tablet, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.

With the release of this security patch, we can be pretty certain that Android 14 isn’t coming this month. It’s looking more and more likely we’ll see it debut alongside the Pixel 8 series on October 4. This update only has a handful of security updates, so it’s nothing super exciting. You can see the full changelog here.

If you don’t want to wait for the OTA alert on your Pixel phone or tablet, you can always manually update. To download the factory image or OTA, click the appropriate link below. Don’t have a Pixel? The Google Pixel 7a costs just $499 and will receive software updates until 2028.

September 2023 Android security patch links Note: These links are for unlocked models only. If you have a carrier-branded Pixel, you will need to visit here for factory images or here for OTA images.

Comments