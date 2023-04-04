Can you send a fax from Gmail? Yes, here's how!

I know what you’re thinking. A fax machine? In 2022? Yes, believe it or not, faxes aren’t quite dead yet. They are often used to communicate with government departments or with certain businesses like insurance companies. Regardless of your reason, you don’t need a fax machine to send a fax. One of the easiest ways is to use a fax app, or you can even send a fax from Gmail.

QUICK ANSWER To send a fax from Gmail, you first need a fax service add-on from Google Marketplace. One that works quite well is Fax Plus. Sign up for an account on their website and give them access to your Gmail account. Enter the fax number as an email address and the documents as an attachment. The body of the email is the covering sheet.

How to send a fax from Gmail First, find a suitable fax service in the Google Workspace Marketplace. There are so many fax services out there, but I recommend Fax Plus. It seems to be the easiest of the lot.

2. When you install it, its icon will appear to the right of your Gmail screen. Click it to open it.

3. This will now open up the fax service in a sidebar to the right of your Gmail inbox. Type the recipient’s fax number on the line indicated (with a + followed by the international dialing code, followed by the rest of the number). Don’t put any spaces between the numbers. Then click New Fax.

4. A new Gmail email window will open upon clicking New Fax, with the fax number formatted as an email address. You can also add regular email addresses in the CC and BCC fields if you want to send the document to someone via email. The body of the email is the cover sheet, and any documents you wish to send should be added as attachments. PDF files are best.

5. One attached you can now send the email, which will be sent as a fax through Fax Plus.

6.Within five minutes, you should get a confirmation email that the fax has gone through. In my case, it took only 34 seconds.

You can fax a total of ten pages on your Fax Plus plan for free. Then you have to pay. The pricing is very reasonable, and it all depends on how much faxing you intend to do every month. If you want a fax number to receive faxes, you must sign up for a paid plan.

Many other fax services are available for Gmail, but we can’t possibly test them all. But if you’re looking to send a one-off fax to someone, Fax Plus will get the job done for you. Keep it under ten pages, and you won’t have to pay a thing.

FAQs

Can I receive a fax in my Gmail inbox? Yes, but for that, you need your own fax number. Fax services charge for this feature.

