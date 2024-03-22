5 best fax apps and fax sending apps for Android

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Faxing is essentially the physical version of an email. You pop some stuff into a machine and it prints it out at a machine somewhere else. It’s a dying technology because email is way better. However, there are some uses for it. Some companies and government entities still require you to fax things from time to time. Thus, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that you’ll need one. Otherwise, why would you be here?

You can send faxes using your Android device fairly cheaply. Here are the best fax apps for Android. Please note, that there isn’t a way to send free faxes on mobile. There are some websites that can if you’re patient enough to deal with the more complex process. Fax apps aren’t the most popular genre so this list actually changes very little from year to year.

Easy Fax Price: Free with in-app purchases

Easy Fax is a competent solution for faxing documents. The app includes support for images as well as PDF format. You also get cloud storage support for Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, OneDrive, and many others. There is also a scanner function in the app in case you need to digitize the documents before sending them. The prices are fairly reasonable like most faxing apps. You get 15 free credits to start with. After that, it costs around $0.25-$0.50 per page depending on location. It’s functional and it works fine. However, there are better apps for scanning documents. We recommend having a scanner app for your real-life paperwork.

FaxFile Price: Free with in-app purchases

FaxFile is one of the few competent fax apps. It features a simple interface and cheap prices. You simply fill out the recipient and sender information, pay for your fax, and then send it on its way. It supports PDF files as well as JPEG and PNG files. The app works with a credit system. You can purchase credits for a set amount of money. You spend the credits when you fax things. There is also a subscription available for unlimited faxing every month, but we only recommend that for the heaviest use cases. Users have complained about a few hiccups here and there. However, it seems to work well in general. The developers suggest calling the fax number to ensure that it’s picking up calls before wasting your money sending a fax.

Genius Fax Price: Free with in-app purchases

Genius Fax is a companion app to the popular Genius Scan. The workflow is that you use the scan app to put your documents into your phone. You then use the fax app to fax it out. You can also pull files from Dropbox, Google Drive, or any other app. People can also receive faxes if they need to. Here’s how it works. You have to spend money to fax. However, you can also spend money to temporarily rent a fax number to receive faxes from others. Renting a number can last for one, three, or six months. You can add months if you need them. This app coupled with Genius Scan is a good one-two punch.

Tiny Fax Price: Free with in-app purchases

Tiny Fax is from the same developer as Tiny Scanner. The two work well in tandem, but Tiny Fax can scan documents on its own as well. Tiny Fax lets you fax documents where they need to go. It has a simple interface. It’s also closer to modern standards than most other fax apps. You can archive documents after you fax them for future reference. You can also pull from email or cloud storage to send faxes. It works on a credit system. US and Canada faxes cost 10 credits per page while international faxes cost 15. That’s between $0.25-$0.50 depending on how many credits you buy at once. It’s one of the more popular fax apps.

CamScanner Price: Free with in-app purchases / $4.99 per month / $49.99 per year

CamScanner bills itself as an all-in-one productivity app. It’s mainly a document scanner app. You can scan documents, forms, receipts, etc. One of the options you have once you’ve done so is to send that document through fax. The prices are fairly reasonable. You can fax it to over 30 countries. It may give you a free fax or two to check it out. However, we burned all of our new user perks years ago. It’s not an app dedicated to sending faxes. However, sending a fax is among the features of this app. It’s a decent all-in-one solution for scanning and faxing documents. Scanbot is another good app in this space if you don’t like CamScanner for whatever reason.

