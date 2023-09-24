10 best document scanner apps for Android

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2017.

Document scanning is another one of the valuable things that your smartphone can do. After all, you have at least one camera on the back of your phone. That means it can scan documents. Many folks use their main camera app for something like this. It’s adequate but limited in terms of functionality. Document scanners include more features, such as editing, that help make your document more legible. These are excellent tools for people who also keep track of expenses and other stuff. Here are the best document scanner apps for Android.

The best document scanner apps for Android

Adobe Scan Price: Free/ Subscription ($9.99/month)

Adobe Scan is one of the newer document scanner apps. Despite being new, it ticks all of the essential boxes. You can scan documents and receipts like most. It also includes color presets to make the document more legible if needed. You can access these scanned documents on your device as required. You can also send them via email or back them up to the cloud if you want. Documents conversion to PDF is another helpful feature. The feature list, although not long, has the important stuff.

CamScanner Price: Free / Subscription ($9.99/month or $29.99/year)

CamScanner is among the most popular document scanner apps. It also has a laundry list of features. You can scan documents via this app. They’re exportable to PDF or JPEG. Additionally, you can print using cloud printing or even fax documents for a nominal fee. It also features native or cloud support for Drive, Dropbox, or Box. There are even collaboration features. You can get most of the basic features for free. Another option is to subscribe for $9.99/month or $29.99/year. That should unlock every feature for those who need it.

Clear Scan Price: Free / $4.99

Clear Scan is a lightweight option for document scanner apps. It boasts fast processing speeds and cloud support for Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. There are options for both PDF and JPEG conversions. Some other features include a small app size, organization features, editing options, and more. We also like the quick processing speeds, above-average scan quality, and simple editing features. You can get most of the app for free or pay $4.99 for the pro version.

Document Scanner Price: Free

Document Scanner bills itself as an all-in-one scanning solution. It has most of the basic features like PDF conversion, scanning, OCR support, and others. However, it also includes a QR code scanner and image support. Thus, you can use this to scan practically anything. It even has the feature of turning on a flashlight in a low-light environment. It’s one of the more powerful document scanner apps. It’s an excellent option for killing several birds with one stone.

Fast Scanner Price: Free

Fast Scanner is a solid scanner app with most of the typical features. That includes PDF and JPEG support, document scanning, and other editing features. It also supports cloud printing. The free version of the app has advertisements but the premium version removes the ads. The premium version also automatically uploads documents to cloud storage as JPEG or PDF formats. This version is also available on Google Play Pass.

Genius Scan Price: Free / $7.99 / $2.99 per month / $29.99 per year

Genius Scan is another of the most popular document scanner apps out there. It supports the key features for document scanning, conversion, and sharing. It also boasts features to improve the scanning of things like school notes, whiteboards, and other items. The user interface is simple enough, and we enjoyed the scan quality and editing tools. It has a subscription plan of $2.99/month or $29.99/year. But we only recommend that to those who use this app religiously.

Microsoft Office Lens Price: Free

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Office Lens is a document scanner app by Microsoft. It promotes itself as being equally good for school or business use. It scans documents like other apps. The app also boasts good quality for receipts, whiteboards, sketches, business cards, notes, and more. You can save your scans to Microsoft OneNote for quick reference later. The app also works for Simplified Chinese, English, Spanish, and German. It’s free to download and use whether or not you have an Office 365 subscription. However, it does work best with a Microsoft Office subscription, if that matters.

SwiftScan (formerly Scanbot) Price: Free / Subscription ($4.99/month)

SwiftScan is a functional and relatively competent document scanner. It’s a lot like CamScanner. It lets you scan documents, send them wherever, store them in the cloud, or even fax them if needed. It also comes with support for QR code scanning, barcode scanning, and OCR. Although it’s a little bit buggy and the OCR could use some improvement. It’s definitely not the first one we would recommend. But the benefits outweigh the cons. It’s good for what it does. Most of the in-app purchases are for credits to use while faxing documents. While most of the other features are free.

Tiny Scanner Price: Free /Subscription ($29.99/year)

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Tiny Scanner is one of the better document scanner apps. You’ll find support for most of the standard features. Like most apps, documents are saved in PDF files for future use. The app also features five levels of contrast, a quick search, and support for most big cloud storage services.

TurboScan Price: Free / $4.99

TurboScan is another option for document scanner apps. It has all of the basic features. Additionally, it comes with perspective correction and page edge detection for more accurate scans. It boasts a fast processing time, and you can save documents to PDF, JPEG, or PNG. It also has multi-page support if you need it. The free version limits you to a three-page multi-page scan. However, the paid version removes all restrictions.

