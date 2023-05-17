How to take a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Knowing how to capture screenshots on your phone is arguably as important as understanding how to text or place a call. It’s essential for quickly and easily recording details or information displayed on your device. For Samsung users, there are several ways to take screenshots.

Whether you just bought a Galaxy S23 series model, own last year’s Galaxy S22, the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4, or a more affordable Samsung phone, there are at least five ways to take screenshots on Samsung Galaxy devices. How do you take a screenshot on these popular handsets? Let’s help you figure it out.

Editor’s note: These methods for taking a screenshot work on most popular Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, S20, S10, Note 20, Note 10, Samsung’s foldables, and other recent handsets. Steps might be slightly different on other devices, especially older ones.

Use your phone’s buttons

Like other Android devices, you can use the buttons on your Samsung Galaxy phone to quickly capture a screenshot. This is the most immediate and well-known way to take a screenshot of the content displayed on your screen. Briefly hold down the power and volume down keys simultaneously. Once the screen flashes, let go of both buttons. It’s worth noting that this is the universal way to take screenshots across Android devices.

Use Palm swipe Samsung Galaxy devices also pack a smart gesture feature to capture a screenshot if you can’t quite reach the buttons. This method is convenient if your phone is resting on a flat surface. Notably, you’ll first need to ensure the gesture is enabled.

How to enable Palm swipe Open the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Select Motions and gestures. Toggle Palm swipe to capture.

How to use Palm swipe Once the feature is enabled, find the content you wish to capture. Swipe the edge of your palm across the screen to capture a screenshot.

Use Bixby Voice (or Google Assistant)

If you haven’t disabled it and have it active, Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby can also capture screenshots if all the above methods are unavailable. This solution is also handy if you’re unable to handle your device for some reason. Once Bixby is active, find the content you wish to capture. To wake the assistant, press the side button and say, “Hi Bixby.” Say, “Take a screenshot.” If you don’t use Bixby, Google Assistant can also snap screenshots for you: Find the content you wish to capture. Instead of saying “Hi Bixby,” say “Hey Google.” Say, “Take a screenshot.” You can also type in the command if you wish, but arguably this is less efficient than the other listed methods.

Use the S Pen

Do you have a Galaxy phone with a handy S Pen? Those using a Samsung Galaxy Note, a Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, or Galaxy S21 Ultra are in luck, as you can use this handy accessory to take screenshots. Find the content you wish to capture. Hover your S Pen over the Samsung Galaxy phone to access the Air command menu. Tap Smart select. Select the rectangle icon (or any shape you prefer). Drag the S Pen over the area you want a screenshot of. Select Save.

Use Scroll Capture to grab an entire page Some websites and other smartphone content require scrolling, making it hard to capture a whole page. We usually have to take a slew of screenshots to capture it all, but not with Samsung. The company’s Scroll Capture feature scrolls and clips a whole page into a single, long screenshot. This will save you time and make organizing screenshots much easier.

First, check if the Screenshot toolbar is enabled. Open the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Select Screenshots and screen recorder. Make sure the Screenshot toolbar option is toggled on. To take the screenshot: Take a screenshot using any of the methods above. When the Screenshot toolbar shows up, tap the Scroll capture button. It has two arrows pointing down. Let your Samsung phone work its magic.

Capture screenshots in Flex Mode

Only available on Samsung’s foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series — Flex Mode lets you fold your phone halfway, using one side to view content. Interestingly, if you are using this particular mode but still wish to capture a screenshot, you can.

First, check if Flex Mode is enabled. Open the Settings app. Go into Advanced Features. Select Labs. Select Flex mode panel. Finally, toggle on the apps you wish to use in Flex mode. To capture a screenshot: Open the app or screen you wish to capture. Fold your device halfway to enable Flex mode. A selection of options and tools should appear on the screen’s bottom half. Find and tap the Screenshot icon.

How to crop a screenshot

The Screenshot toolbar also helps you quickly crop images right after capturing them. This is helpful if you want to show only a section of your screen. Take a screenshot using any of the methods above. When the Screenshot toolbar shows up, tap the Crop button. It’s the one with squared lines and a pencil. Select the area you want to capture. Additionally, you can write on the image. Hit the Download button. It’s an arrow pointing down. Your screenshot will be stored.

FAQs

Where are Samsung screenshots saved? Quickly access your Samsung screenshots by opening the Gallery app, navigating to Albums, and finding the Screenshots folder. In Google Photos, the folder will be located in your Library. You can also access them immediately after capturing them from the clipboard.

How do I edit screenshots on Samsung? You can edit Samsung screenshots immediately after capturing them by tapping the pencil icon in the screenshot dialog. You can also add text by tapping the capital T icon.

How do I share screenshots on my Samsung phone? Quickly share screenshots directly after capturing them by tapping the Share option in the screenshot dialog.

What are the best screenshot apps I can use? You can also use these screenshot apps to capture screenshots on your Samsung phone.

Those are a lot of ways to take a screenshot. Samsung has comprehensive features and settings, but the company can often overcomplicate things.

