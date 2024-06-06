Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The easiest way to spruce up your phone’s looks is to change the wallpaper. It takes very little effort, but finding the right background image can be a time-consuming task. The science fiction fans among us will probably want an appropriately themed picture, and we have assembled a collection of awesome sci-fi wallpapers for your phone.

Download these sci-fi wallpapers for your phone Let’s get started by telling you how our wallpaper posts work. Your first thought might be to download the images you see below, but we would advise against this. These have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance, which means image quality will take a hit. Consider these image previews. You can go through them and see which your favorite sci-fi wallpapers are. When you make your mind up, click on the button below these previews to download the full-resolution sci-fi wallpapers.

How to set these sci-fi wallpapers on your phone Did you find the right sci-fi wallpapers for your phone? Now, you have to set it on your phone, and we know some of you might not know how to do this. Don’t worry; we can walk you through the process. Because wallpapers are pretty much images, you can set them on any device that allows you to change your background. These wallpapers are optimized for smartphones, so we have created step-by-step instructions for changing your wallpaper on both Android and iOS. These are the leading mobile platforms, so nearly all of you should be covered.

When ready, just get your wallpapers from the button under the image previews. The most straightforward method is to download them straight onto the device on which you will set the sci-fi wallpaper. If you prefer, you can also get them from any other device and then transfer the sci-fi wallpapers to your phone using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or send them to yourself via email. Just ensure you don’t use a service that compresses images, which would defeat the purpose. We know services like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp compress sent pictures.

When you have your sci-fi wallpapers safely stored in your phone, go ahead and follow the instructions below.

How to set these sci-fi wallpapers on an Android phone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select your sci-fi wallpaper. Modify the sci-fi wallpaper to your liking, then hit Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the sci-fi wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set these sci-fi wallpapers on an iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into the Wallpaper option. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select your sci-fi wallpaper. Modify the sci-fi wallpaper to your liking, then hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair. Editor’s note: These steps were assembled using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.5.1. Some menus and steps may differ depending on your device and software version. Are these sci-fi wallpapers not your cup of tea? We have plenty of other collections. If you’re looking for something somewhat similar to these, take a look at our abstract wallpapers, gradient wallpapers, and eccentric wallpapers. You can also check out this list of wallpapers from all the most popular devices in existence, if you want to go mainstream.

