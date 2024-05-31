Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The simplest way to customize the look of your phone is by changing the wallpaper. Changing your phone’s background takes very little effort; the hard part is finding the right image. Sometimes, it’s better not to complicate things, especially if an elaborate wallpaper will simply be covered by a bunch of icons and widgets. If you prefer to keep your background minimal, we have put together a collection of awesome gradient wallpapers for your phone.

Download these gradient wallpapers for your phone Let’s start by explaining how our wallpaper posts work. While it might be your first instinct, you shouldn’t simply download the wallpapers below. These images are compressed and have been optimized for improved website performance, which means they won’t look as good. These are considered image previews, and are meant for you to look through the wallpapers and decide which ones you like. When ready, click on the download button below the previews to get the full-resolution files in all their glory.

How to set these gradient wallpapers on your phone Did you find the right gradient wallpaper for your device? It’s time to set it as your background, and we can help you figure out how this is done. What’s great about wallpapers is that they are universal, as they are simply images, and you can use them with any operating system that allows you to change the background. Because these are made for smartphones, we have put together some step-by-step instructions for Android and iOS, the two leading mobile platforms.

Again, make sure to grab your wallpapers using the download button above. It’s easier to download them straight from the phone you will use them on. You can also grab them using any other device and then transfer the files using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or send them to yourself via email. Just make sure not to use a service that compresses images, as that would defeat the purpose. For example, Messenger and WhatsApp reduce image quality when you send photos.

Once the gradient wallpapers are on your phone, you can follow the steps below to set them as your background.

How to set these gradient wallpapers on an Android phone: Open the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Select More wallpapers. Find and select your gradient wallpaper. Modify the gradient wallpaper to your liking, then hit Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the gradient wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set these gradient wallpapers on an iPhone: Open the Settings app. Go into the Wallpaper option. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. Find and select your boho wallpaper. Modify the boho wallpaper to your liking, then hit Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These steps were assembled using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.5.1. Some menus and steps may differ depending on your device and software version. Are these gradient wallpapers not convincing you? We have plenty of other wallpaper collections. Take a look at these minimalist wallpapers, artistic wallpapers, and aesthetic wallpapers. If you prefer to go mainstream, we’ve also put together a post with all the wallpapers from the most popular Android devices in existence.

