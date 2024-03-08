Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Wallpapers don’t have to have a specific meaning. Nor do they have to portray recognizable things, places, or characters. There is beauty in random shapes and colors that just happen to look good. That is why Samsung wallpapers have become so popular. These look great and certainly evoke some feelings, but they have a very non-representational nature. We have put together a collection of awesome abstract wallpapers for your phone. Let’s get to them!

Download these abstract wallpapers for your phone We have to let you know how things work with our wallpaper posts before moving forward. You will need to download whichever wallpapers you prefer first, but don’t just save the images you see below. These are wallpaper previews, and have been compressed for improved website performance. This means they aren’t full-resolution images, and won’t look as good. Instead, click on the button below the previews to download the full-resolution abstract wallpapers for your phone.

How to set these abstract wallpapers on your phone What’s excellent about wallpapers is that they are technically just pictures. This means you can use them with any device that allows you to change your background. If you need some help navigating through the settings, though, we have put together instructions for both Android and iOS, the two most popular mobile operating systems.

As already mentioned, you will first need to click on the button below the previews to get the full-resolution abstract wallpapers. You can download them straight from the phone you will set them on. Otherwise, you will need to transfer them using a USB cable, Bluetooth, or a cloud storage service like Google Drive. You can even send it to yourself via email. Just make sure the method you use doesn’t compress the image, which would be an issue if you send the photo to yourself using something like Facebook Messenger.

Follow the steps below once you have your abstract wallpaper on your phone.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on the More wallpapers option. Find and select the abstract wallpaper you want to set as your background. Make your preferred modifications and hit Set wallpaper when ready. Select whether you want to set the abstract wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Tap on the Add New Wallpaper button. Find and select the abstract wallpaper you want to set as your background. Make your preferred modifications and hit Add when ready. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor's note: We put together these instructions using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3.1. The menus and UI may be different depending on your hardware or software version.

