Add some color to your phone with these vibrant wallpapers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Life is always better with some extra color, right? If you are a fan of bright, vibrant hues, you have come to the right article. Whether you want to match your phone’s design, create some contrast, or just want to find a colorful background, there is something here for everyone. We’ve put together a nice collection of colorful wallpapers for your phone.

Download these colorful wallpapers for your phone First, we must tell you a bit about how things work in our wallpaper posts. Of course, you will need to download your favorite colorful wallpapers, but simply downloading the image previews you see below is not a good idea. The photos you see below are for demonstration purposes only. They have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance and, hence, have a lower quality that won’t look as great on your phone. Instead, grab the full-resolution files by clicking on the button right below the image previews.

How to set these colorful wallpapers on your phone The great thing about wallpapers is that they are universal. You can use them with any device that allows you to change the background. If you need some help setting these up, though, we have put together step-by-step instructions for both Android and iOS, which are the two leading mobile operating systems.

As mentioned in the previous section, you’ll need to click on the button to download the full-resolution colorful phone wallpapers. The simplest method would be to download your colorful wallpapers straight from your phone. You can also use any other device and then transfer the files to your smartphone using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or even sending it to yourself via email. Just make sure the transfer method doesn’t compress the image, either. This can happen with services like Messenger.

Once you have the colorful wallpaper on your phone, follow the steps below.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Select the More wallpapers option. Find and select the colorful wallpaper you want to use. Make your modifications and hit Set wallpaper. Select whether you want to use the colorful wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Open the Settings app. Tap on the Wallpaper option. Tap on the Add New Wallpaper button. Find and select the colorful wallpaper you want to use. Make your modifications and hit Add. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3.1 to formulate these instructions. Some steps and menus may be different, depending on your device and software version. Are you not convinced by these colorful wallpapers? We have plenty of other great background collections. For something similar to these, we would recommend our abstract wallpapers, or these aesthetic wallpapers. Otherwise, you should look at the best stock wallpapers from the most popular devices.

Comments