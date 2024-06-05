Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Lovers of the occult and terror have a very special taste. If you dare to wander into the darkest realms of your smartphone, today, we delve into a world where your phone’s background becomes a window into the unknown. We offer a glimpse into the abyss, where darkness whispers secrets your soul isn’t meant to hear. Here, lurk scary wallpapers for your phone.

Download these scary wallpapers for your phone Let’s start by explaining how these wallpaper posts work. While your first reaction might be to download the images you see below, that is not the best idea. These images have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. This means they won’t look as good as possible, and they are for demonstration purposes only. You can look through them, and when you find the scary wallpapers you like, go ahead and click on the download button right below them to grab the full-resolution images.

How to set these scary wallpapers on your phone Have you found your favorite scary wallpapers? It’s time to set one as your background, and we can walk you through the process if you’re feeling a little lost. What makes wallpapers so awesome is that they are universal, as they are technically just images. This means you can use them on any device that allows you to change the background. These specific wallpapers are made for phones, so we’ve created step-by-step instructions for both Android and iOS, as these are the two leading mobile operating systems.

As mentioned above, you should grab the full-resolution scary wallpapers using the button below the image previews. It’s easier to download them straight from the phone you will set the wallpapers on, but you can also use any other device and just transfer the files to your phone using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or send them to yourself via email. Just don’t use any transfer method that compresses images, as that would defeat the purpose. Services like Messenger or WhatsApp reduce the quality of images.

Once your scary wallpapers are on your phone, follow the steps below to set one as your background.

How to set these scary wallpapers on an Android phone: Open the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Hit More wallpapers. Find and select your scary wallpaper. Modify the scary wallpaper to your liking, then tap on Set wallpaper. Choose whether you want to set the scary wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set these scary wallpapers on an iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into the Wallpaper option. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select your scary wallpaper. Modify the scary wallpaper to your liking, then hit Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We formulated these instructions using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.5. Some steps and menus may be different depending on your device and its software version. Not satisfied with these creepy wallpapers? We have some other similar collections. Peek into our collections of dark wallpapers, eccentric wallpapers, and abstract wallpapers. You’re bound to find something you like in one of those.

You might like

Comments