Download these dark wallpapers for your phone

There’s a beauty in darker photographs. They are moodier and more contemplative. It also helps they don’t absolutely blind you every time you turn the phone screen on! If you’re a fan of darker images, we have a set of dark wallpapers you can use on your phone. Download them and give them a try!

Download these dark wallpapers here Let’s get started by covering the basics. You’ll first need to download your dark wallpaper, but don’t just grab the images from the previews below. These photos have been compressed and optimized for better website performance. If you want the full-resolution dark wallpapers, click on the button below and get the file from our Google Drive link.

How to set your dark wallpaper on any phone Wallpapers are universal, as they are simply images. This means you can set them on any device. If you need some help, we’ve put together instructions to teach you how to set these dark wallpapers on the two most popular smartphone platforms: Android and iOS.

Before we get started with the instructions, though, you should make sure you have your favorite dark wallpaper downloaded and transferred to your device. Of course, you can download it using the smartphone, itself. Otherwise, you can get it using a computer and transfer the image to your phone using a USB cable transfer, Bluetooth, send it to yourself via email, or use a cloud service like Google Drive.

Once the file is in your smartphone, follow the steps below to set it as your background.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into the Wallpaper & style options. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select the dark wallpaper of your preference. Customize the look and tap on Set wallpaper. Select whether you want to set the dark wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into the Wallpaper options. Tap on the Add New Wallpaper button. Find and select your dark wallpaper. Customize the look and select Add when done. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We formulated these instructions using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3. The menus may be different depending on your hardware or software version. Are you not a fan of these wallpapers? We have other options for you. Here are some great collections of stock wallpapers from popular smartphones, aesthetic wallpapers, and winter wallpapers.

