Samsung's One UI 7 delay could be worse than expected, and it might kill One UI 7.1

TL;DR Samsung could delay stable One UI 7 updates until the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is expected to launch in April or May.

Further, these One UI 7 delays could impact the release of One UI 7.1, which was expected to be released alongside Samsung’s next-generation foldables.

Samsung used to be infamous for delivering super-delayed Android platform updates to its Galaxy smartphones. The OEM managed to completely turn this narrative around over the past few years, going from being the slowest to becoming the fastest and most consistent in delivering updates. However, with One UI 7, Samsung has dropped the ball, as the stable One UI 7 update is still nowhere to be found for its existing device lineup. If the newest leak is to be believed, we’ll be waiting for a very long time.

According to a report by Sammobile citing unnamed sources, Samsung will likely release the stable One UI 7 update to existing/older Galaxy smartphones only when the Galaxy S25 Edge launches. Separate rumors have suggested an April-May timeline for the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge, so all Samsung smartphone owners (other than those with the Galaxy S25) may have to wait until then to experience One UI 7 in its stable avatar. Stable One UI 7 is only available on the new Galaxy S25 series.

Further, the report suggests that the delay in releasing stable One UI 7 has forced Samsung to consider skipping One UI 7.1.

Previously, Samsung would release new platform updates straight to its existing flagship, instead of waiting to launch it on the new flagship like it did with the Galaxy S25 series.

Further, for its new flagship, Samsung would release an x.1 update, while its foldables would get an x.1.1 update in the middle of the year, often bringing foldable-specific features to its UX skin. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will likely ship with One UI 7.0.1 onboard instead of One UI 7.1.1. It’s not immediately clear if this will impact the addition of foldable-specific features. Still, given how long Samsung is taking to test One UI 7.0, we’d be surprised if those features were ready by July-August 2025, when the new foldables are expected.

This report follows the leak from Tarun Vats that suggested that Samsung could run as many as six One UI 7 betas for the Galaxy S24 series, with Beta 6 arriving in April. The two reports corroborate each other, as the timeline for the stable update for both ends in April-May.

It is frankly disappointing that owners of several Samsung flagships, such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold SE, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and older flagships, have to wait so many months for the stable platform update.

For reference, the Android 15 platform update was released in October 2024, and flagships and even mid-rangers from several other Android OEMs have already been updated to the new release. Samsung only appears to be launching new phones with One UI 7, like the Galaxy S25 and the budget Galaxy F06, using the update exclusivity to get customers to purchase the new devices.

Funnily, Google is on an accelerated timeline to release the Android 16 platform update in its stable avatar sometime in Q2 2025.

So, there’s a chance that we could end up getting the stable Android 16 platform update for Pixels before Samsung updates the Galaxy S24 series to One UI 7 based on Android 15. Back to (not so) good old days, Samsung?

Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything regarding its One UI 7 updates for older devices. This lack of timeline information is frustrating. Hopefully, the company makes some concrete announcements soon.

