Specs and images of Samsung's XR headset prototype have leaked

TL;DR A prototype of Samsung’s upcoming XR headset has leaked, giving us a good look at one possible version scheduled to launch in 2024.

The prototype has four tracking cameras, dual RGB cameras for color passthrough, and a depth sensor. It also does not rely on any controllers.

With its XR headset, Samsung could target a price range of $1,000-$2,000. However, some reports suggest that this prototype has been canceled in favor of a better product.

Samsung has had a few tries in the AR-VR space, with devices like the Samsung Gear VR once considered one of the best mobile VR headsets. Samsung has ambitions of taking this one step forward with extended reality (XR), with the company officially announcing it is working on a Samsung XR headset at Samsung Unpacked in February 2023. Now, a prototype of the Samsung XR headset has leaked, and we have our first look at the device.

Chinese news website Vrtuoluo posted the specs and images of a Samsung XR headset prototype, but the site has since deleted its report. You can still find the content on Web Archive, though.

The report goes on to share a few images of a Samsung XR headset prototype. This prototype has four tracking cameras that you can see on the corners. It also reportedly includes dual RGB cameras for color passthrough and a depth sensor for environment and hand tracking.

The XR headset prototype also features OLED microdisplays. It is also said to utilize pancake lenses to get its visor thickness down.

The headset reportedly uses the Samsung Exynos 2200 instead of a Qualcomm XR SoC. While we reserve comments for the final product when it launches, it is important to add context that the Exynos 2200 was widely criticized for its high power consumption and thermal throttling on smartphones. The changes that Samsung has made to the chip for this headset remain to be seen.

Further, the report goes on to suggest that the Samsung XR headset does not have any tracked controllers. Instead, it relies on hand and eye tracking, much like the Apple Vision Pro when it launches. But unlike the Apple Vision Pro’s $3,500 price tag, Samsung could target a $1,000-$2,000 price range.

However, since these details depend on a leaked prototype, we advise some skepticism, as the product, features, pricing, and availability could change in the coming months. Some reports from South Korea have also suggested that the headset has been delayed to mid-2024, as Samsung wants to revisit the product to better compete with the Apple Vision Pro. We cross our fingers for some more polish and flourish in the final product.

Samsung had previously announced that Android will power its XR headset, though we presume there will be XR-oriented changes to the software base.

