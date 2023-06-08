Apple Vision Pro release date: When is Apple's AR-VR headset coming out?

Apple

At WWDC 2023, Apple laid the foundation for the future when it revealed the Apple Vision Pro. This headset is more than an AR–VR headset, as it does mixed reality while being a complete computer by itself. Apple is very optimistic about its spatial computing approach and truly believes the Apple Vision Pro to be the device that replaces your iPhone of the future. But the big question is when exactly is Apple Vision Pro releasing for consumers? We answer the question around the Apple Vision Pro’s release date and more in this article.

When will the Apple Vision Pro go on sale?

The Apple Vision Pro will be available in early 2024 in the US. The headset will go on sale through Apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the US. The headset will be sold in more countries later in 2024. Apple has not provided the exact release date for the Apple Vision Pro yet, nor has it expanded upon any of these timelines.

Since the device requires face mapping for a precise fit, it is unlikely to be sold through other retailers in the initial months, so walking into an Apple Store in the US in 2024 is your best bet at buying an Apple Vision Pro headset. We recommend calling the Store before visiting, as the headset will be difficult to purchase in the first few days due to enthusiast demand.

Why is the headset taking so long to go on sale? Apple spent much time at WWDC 2023 introducing the Apple Vision Pro and walking the world through what it can do. But the company has been clear that the product category is new and still needs an ecosystem around it. As such, the unveiling was to invite developer interest in the ecosystem around the product.

It makes sense to sell the Vision Pro headset to consumers when there are a lot of apps and content built up for the headset for consumers to enjoy.

How much does the Apple Vision Pro cost?

The Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 in the US. Apple has not disclosed further pricing details, but we’ll update the article when we learn more.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice that the headset “starts at $3,499” and is not quoted as a single, flat price. That is because other elements around the headset will be priced differently.

For one, Apple will be selling headbands of different sizes, which could cost extra. Apple has also committed to selling various styles of headbands, and it would come as no surprise if headbands utilizing premium materials would cost significantly more.

For users needing prescription glasses, Apple will also be selling optical inserts by ZEISS specifically made for the Apple Vision Pro, which will be pretty expensive. Apple has not mentioned anything about this yet, but we speculate that the company could also launch bigger battery packs in the future, which will be extra.

Is the Apple Vision Pro worth it?

The Apple Vision Pro, at a starting price of $3,499, is expensive and out of reach for many average consumers.

That being said, it packs an incredible number of new technologies working in entirely new ways to present an experience that most people have not yet experienced before this. It is the definition of cutting-edge technology that is reaching consumers’ hands. Based on the tech it packs, the price tag of $3,499 is justified.

However, whether the Apple Vision Pro is “worth it” for that high price tag is something that you, as a consumer, will have to assess for yourself based on your financial situation.

A good rule of thumb when spending money is determining if you can afford two. If the answer is yes, you are in a comfortable position to purchase one and enjoy it without the stress of keeping it pristine. If the answer is no, you should avoid making that purchase. Note that emptying your entire savings account to be able to buy one does not count as being able to afford something, so please make intelligent financial decisions for yourself.

FAQs

When was Apple Vision Pro released? Apple Vision Pro was released on June 5, 2023, at the end of the WWDC 2023 keynote. The product will go on sale in early 2023 in the US.

Is Apple Vision Pro VR or AR? The Apple Vision Pro is primarily VR, as it does not have see-through glasses. However, with the use of high resolutions cameras, it can project what you would see without the headset back into the displays on the headset, giving the illusion of AR.

