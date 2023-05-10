Google confirms upcoming XR headset from Samsung will run Android

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR Google and Samsung are working together to build an immersive XR platform.

The platform is for Samsung’s XR headset.

Google has confirmed that the platform will run on Android.

Despite multiple companies shifting their focus from extended reality (XR) to AI, Samsung is still charging full steam ahead with its XR ambitions. And after Google’s I/O event, we now know a little more about the upcoming Samsung XR headset.

Back in February, during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, the company teased that it was working on XR devices. Outside of announcing that the hardware is in development, minimal details were given at the press conference. However, the tech giant did reveal that it was forming partnerships with a handful of companies to support the device, including Google.

Google’s reported role in the development is to provide a platform for the headset. At Google I/O, the Mountain View-based firm confirmed that the headset will run on Android.

Unfortunately, the project still remains rather secretive. Whether the headset will be VR, AR, or mixed reality is anybody’s guess. At the moment, we know almost nothing about the upcoming gadget.

However, GalaxyClub reports that the headset will be mixed reality, having both VR and AR capabilities. But the outlet did not share its source.

In addition to Google, Samsung is getting help from Qualcomm, Meta, and Microsoft. Qualcomm is said to be providing the processor the headset will run on. At the same time, Microsoft and Meta are expected to assist with providing services.

For more information, it looks like we’re just going to have to sit on our hands and wait. But TM Roh, president and head of Samsung’s mobile experience business, did say, “We’re getting there, but we’re not too far away.” So we might get more details on Samsung’s XR headset sooner than later.

