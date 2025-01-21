Samsung just put Circle to Search on an 86-inch display

TL;DR Samsung has announced a new Interactive Display or digital whiteboard for the education sector.

The device is available with a 65-inch to 86-inch display and offers Circle to Search as well.

There’s no word on pricing, but this might be the biggest display with support for Circle to Search.

Samsung was the first OEM to debut Google’s Circle to Search, arriving on the Galaxy S24 series a year ago. We’ve since seen this feature come to tablets as well, but the Galaxy maker is now bringing this tool to much bigger screens.

Samsung has launched an “AI-powered” Interactive Display or digital whiteboard at an education expo today (January 21), offering 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch screen size options. The display runs on Android 15 and also has Circle to Search support as part of a Samsung AI Assistant suite of features. This means it’s quite possibly the largest screen with Circle to Search on the market. The company adds that Circle to Search on this display delivers results from “trusted sources,” but it’s unclear if this is merely marketing speak or if this version of the tool is restricted to authoritative sources.

Other Interactive Display features worth knowing Other notable software features include AI summary functionality for automatic lesson recaps, live transcription to convert spoken words into text, a file converter, and integration with Google Drive and Google Classroom.

The new Interactive Display packs an unnamed octa-core processor with a 4 TOPs NPU (in line with older budget phones), 16GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, a built-in 4K-capable camera, and 20-watt speakers.

There’s no word on pricing, but this digital whiteboard is meant for the education sector. So don’t hold your breath for a general release to consumers. Nevertheless, it’s difficult to imagine Circle to Search on a much bigger screen.

