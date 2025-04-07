Samsung's Weather widget is getting plenty of welcome tweaks with One UI 7

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has detailed a number of enhancements coming to its weather widget.

These improvements include forecasts for up to seven activities (including stargazing) and the ability to quickly switch between cities.

The updated weather widget will come to the Galaxy S25 series first before arriving on older devices.

Samsung phones have offered a weather widget for ages now, delivering a variety of widget sizes and plenty of information. Now, Samsung has revealed improvements coming to the One UI 7 version of the app.

A Samsung representative on the company’s Korean-language forum outlined a variety of enhancements to the weather widget. For starters, the types of widgets have been “simplified” to two, although you still have a few sizes to choose from. Speaking of sizes, Samsung has also tweaked the amount of information shown for each size. Check out the Korean-language screenshots below, ostensibly showing the old version on the left.

The current Weather widget also offers forecasts for a few outdoor activities like running and driving, but it looks like Samsung is expanding on this feature and making it more prominent. The company says you can get weather guidance for running, biking, stargazing, walking, golf, hiking, and camping. These forecasts are only for the next three hours, though. It also sounds like you’ll only get stargazing info from sunset. Nevertheless, I’d love to see other brands adopt this information in their weather apps.

Samsung is also making life easier if you want to switch to different cities. The widget currently forces you to visit the menu if you want to switch cities, but the One UI 7 version will let you switch locations by simply swiping left or right.

Finally, Samsung says it “enhanced” the description text for measurements like UV levels, humidity, wind, and more. This should give you a better understanding of weather conditions.

Samsung says this updated weather widget will debut on the Galaxy S25 series before expanding to older devices. We’re guessing this could arrive on these older devices with the stable One UI 7 update, if not shortly thereafter.

