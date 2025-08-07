Galaxy phones will soon gain voice phishing detection with One UI 8

Samsung already offers a Smart Call feature to fight spam calls, but voice phishing attacks have emerged as a new threat. This sees criminals use AI to copy someone else’s voice in a bid to swindle their loved ones. Now, Samsung has announced a feature to address this tactic.

Samsung announced on its Korean-language Community forum that it will offer a ‘Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alert’ feature in stable One UI 8:

When calling an unknown number, we detect and notify you in real time using AI whether there is a suspicion of voice phishing.

A company representative says you’ll see a “detecting” alert when calling an unsaved number. You’ll then get a warning notification if voice phishing is suspected or detected. Check out the machine-translated screenshots below.