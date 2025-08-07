Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy phones will soon gain voice phishing detection with One UI 8
2 hours ago
- Samsung has announced a ‘Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alert’ feature in One UI 8.
- This Korea-only feature can warn you if the person you’re calling is using voice phishing.
- There’s no word on a wider release, but if effective, this would be a helpful tool on Galaxy phones.
Samsung already offers a Smart Call feature to fight spam calls, but voice phishing attacks have emerged as a new threat. This sees criminals use AI to copy someone else’s voice in a bid to swindle their loved ones. Now, Samsung has announced a feature to address this tactic.
Samsung announced on its Korean-language Community forum that it will offer a ‘Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alert’ feature in stable One UI 8:
When calling an unknown number, we detect and notify you in real time using AI whether there is a suspicion of voice phishing.
A company representative says you’ll see a “detecting” alert when calling an unsaved number. You’ll then get a warning notification if voice phishing is suspected or detected. Check out the machine-translated screenshots below.
Samsung claims that the feature detects voice phishing by using data from Korea’s National Police Agency and National Institute of Scientific Investigation.
Unfortunately, this feature is limited to Korea right now. I really hope Samsung brings this feature to global users, as it could be a great tool against a growing threat if it actually works as advertised. In saying so, it’s rather strange that the feature doesn’t seem to work for incoming calls. Our fingers are crossed that the feature eventually works in both directions, as the current execution means people aren’t protected when an attacker calls them.
