Samsung phones could finally offer a vivid photo profile, but there's bad news

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker claims Samsung could offer a ‘vivid’ photo style in ‘the next version’ of One UI 8.

This would allow you to take photos with more saturated colors compared to the default profile.

Unfortunately, this vivid style seems to be tied to Samsung’s new photo watermarks.

Samsung offers some of the best camera phones around, and these devices recently gained a custom filter option so you can personalize your image output. However, Galaxy phones still lack distinct color profiles for photos, but it looks like this feature is in the works.

Tipster Ice Universe has claimed that “the next version of One UI 8” will offer a “vivid” photo style. This would seemingly be in line with rivals like Xiaomi and vivo, which offer vivid and realistic color profiles. The leaker also posted a few comparison shots, seen in the tweet below.

BREAKING！ For Samsung users, here’s a major discovery! Yesterday, I mentioned that the next version of One UI 8 would introduce two “Chinese-style” photo watermarks. But it turns out there’s more to it—Samsung has tied its new “Vivid” style to the watermark. Look, all my… pic.twitter.com/zKx6jAgJc1 — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) August 18, 2025

There’s bad news if you’re hoping for a simple viewfinder toggle to switch photo styles, as seen with Samsung’s rivals. Ice Universe claims that this vivid photo style is tied to the new photo watermarks. In other words, it looks like you have to enable the watermark if you want to take photos with this vivid color profile. That’s disappointing news if confirmed. Either way, a color profile toggle would be far more seamless and convenient.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Otherwise, Samsung’s new watermarks seem very similar to the ones seen on Xiaomi, OnePlus, and vivo phones. This extends to the information on display, such as shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and focal length. Samsung also includes exposure-related info. So these new watermarks are a neat addition for people who liked them on rival phones.

The tipster claims that this change will be rolling out worldwide, but there’s no word on a release window just yet. Nevertheless, I really hope Samsung uncouples the vivid color profile from these watermarks, as I imagine far more people would be interested in a color toggle than a watermark.

Do you use watermarks on your phone camera? 13 votes Yes, I do 8 % I would if my phone supported it 15 % No, I don't 77 %

Follow