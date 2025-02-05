The Galaxy S25 camera brings a major upgrade for preinstalled filters

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR The camera app on the Samsung Galaxy S25 lets you adjust some parameters for each of its filters.

You can adjust parameters like strength, color temperature, contrast, saturation, and film grain.

On previous Samsung devices, you could only adjust the strength of the filter.

The average person doesn’t care to fiddle with their phone’s camera settings. At most, they’ll enable a filter that fits the vibe they’re aiming for. Most camera apps come preloaded with a plethora of filters to choose from, and that’s true even for the best camera phones that cater more towards pros. The camera app on the Samsung Galaxy S25, for example, offers 10 camera filters by default, with eight more available for download. Unlike previous Samsung phones, though, the preinstalled camera filters on the Galaxy S25 can all be fine-tuned to match the aesthetics you’re going for.

Camera filters are basically presets that adjust the color temperature, contrast, saturation, and other image settings to achieve different stylized looks. They can be a lot of fun to play around with, as for most people, being creative is more important than chasing objective authenticity. Filters are one reason why some on the team feel the iPhone 16 Pro has a better camera than the Pixel 9 Pro, which is why it’s great to see Samsung embracing filters and further enhancing their functionality.

Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with the following 10 camera filters: Breeze, Pulse, Crystal, Shiver, Chill, Glow, Amber, Sunbeam, Shadow, and Shade. When you select any of these filters, you’re presented with sliders to adjust the following parameters: strength, color temperature, contrast, saturation, and film grain. Any adjustments that you make to a filter are saved, but you can easily revert them by tapping the undo button next to the filter’s name.

Default 'glow' filter parameters Custom 'glow' filter parameters

If you select the “shadow” or “shade” filter, you’re able to adjust the strength, contrast, and film grain but not the color temperature or saturation. This makes sense because these two filters produce black-and-white images, so color temperature and saturation are irrelevant.

Amber filter parameters Shadow filter parameters

Finally, the eight filters you can download from within Samsung’s camera app are less customizable. In fact, you can only adjust their strength, which matches what you could do with filters on previous Samsung devices.

Speaking of previous devices, I’m not sure when Samsung will bring this new feature to them. The camera app on the Galaxy S24 running the latest One UI 7 beta doesn’t have this feature, so it’s unclear whether the stable One UI 7 update will include it. We’ll keep an eye out to see if a future One UI 7 update brings this new camera feature to more Samsung phones.

Thanks to Reddit user FragmentedChicken for the tip!

