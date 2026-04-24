One of the Galaxy S26’s best productivity tools is finally coming to older Samsung flagships

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 introduced a faster, smarter document scanner, and it’s not staying exclusive for long.

Samsung is bringing the upgraded PDF scanning feature to the Galaxy S25 and other recent flagships via One UI 8.5.

You can snap multiple pages in one go, and the camera automatically stitches them into a clean PDF.

The Galaxy S26 introduced a smarter and faster document scanner right in the Camera app. Now, a new report says this upgrade will also come to older Samsung flagships.

Samsung is expanding its improved PDF scanner to the Galaxy S25 and other recent flagship models, addressing a longstanding limitation, GalaxyClub reports. Previously, scanning a multi-page document resulted in multiple JPEG files, often requiring a third-party app to create a single PDF.

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Samsung closed this gap with the new Document scan mode in the Camera app, included in the One UI 8.5 update. Now, when the camera recognizes a document, you can press the shutter for each new page. When you finish, the software combines all the pages into one clear PDF file.

Samsung is also making this feature easier to access. Rather than searching through camera modes each time, you can now add a shortcut to your home screen. Go to Camera Settings, tap Scan, then Document Scan, and turn on the option labeled “Add Document Scan to Apps screen.”

Besides the S25 series, this tool is also expected to come to the Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7.

Keep in mind that while the S25 FE will probably get this feature, it hasn’t shown up in the beta logs yet. Still, Samsung usually releases new features in stages, so you might see it soon even if you have a different model.

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