The launch date for Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6 is all but confirmed

TL;DR Samsung’s second Unpacked event of the year will take place on July 10 in Paris, according to a Korean website.

This corroborates a report from a month ago which first mentioned a July 10 date.

Samsung is expected to launch new foldables and potentially the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung is tipped to hold a second Unpacked event in 2024, and it’s a good bet that we’ll see the firm’s new foldable phones on the day. We’ve already heard rumors about a July 10 event date, and a Korean outlet has now corroborated this date too.

The Chosun Daily reported that Samsung’s Unpacked event will indeed take place on July 10 in Paris, France. The outlet adds that Samsung wants to “capitalize on the special effects (sic)” of the Olympics, which take place on July 26.

This mention of a July 10 date comes roughly a month after SamMobile first reported on a July 10 date for Unpacked in Paris. This would nevertheless be an early launch for Samsung’s foldables, as the company has stuck to an August launch window for recent foldable devices.

The Korean outlet also mentions that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 will be thinner and lighter than their predecessors. It also suggested that the foldables will be joined by the Galaxy Ring, the Galaxy Watch 7, a high-end Galaxy Watch for “outdoor activities,” and the Galaxy Buds 3.

Either way, it seems like you might want to circle July 10 on your calendar if you’re keen to see what Samsung has up its sleeve.

