Samsung's next foldables are coming on July 26

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung’s next Unpacked event will take place on July 26.

The launch will be hosted in Seoul, Korea, which would be a first for the company’s foldable phones.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series at the event.

Samsung has finally announced the exact date for its second Unpacked launch event of the year after previously confirming that it’ll be held this month. On July 26, Samsung will unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Seoul, Korea. Samsung has held Galaxy Unpacked events here before, but never for foldable phones. Samsung says it chose the location because it is “a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation.”

As usual, the launch event will be streamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel. It’ll go live at 7 AM ET on the launch day, so you’ll have to be up bright and early to catch Samsung unveiling its next set of foldable phones. Interestingly, the Unpacked invitation is titled “Join the Flip Side,” even though both the new Galaxy Fold and Flip are expected to launch at the event. Is Samsung trying to underplay the Fold to focus more on the Flip? We’ll have to wait and watch.

Nevertheless, Samsung has also opened up reservations for the upcoming Galaxy devices. The company is offering $50 in Samsung credit for those who reserve a device between July 5 and July 25. Interested buyers can sign up for this offer by providing a name and email address to reserve a device. The $50 Samsung credit will become available when the launched devices go up from pre-order.

See price at Samsung Reserve now to get $50 Samsung credit - no credit card required! See price at Samsung

Speaking of, the foldables aren’t the only new Samsung devices launching at Unpacked. We also expect to see the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at the launch event.

Comments