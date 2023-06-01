Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 launch location confirmed, and it's a first

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will hold the next Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in its home city of Seoul, South Korea.

This will be the first time the company has launched a foldable on its home turf.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip5, we expect to see the Galaxy Watch 6 and possibly the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

For most of its history, Samsung has held its smartphone launch events in the United States and Europe. There have been some exceptions, including recently in 2020 when the company launched the Galaxy Note 20 series, which happened virtually in Seoul, South Korea. However, one thing we’ve never seen is Samsung launch a foldable in its home country.

That will change for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023. According to a machine translation of Yonhap News (h/t SamMobile), Samsung’s Lee Young-hee may have unwittingly confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked will happen in Seoul. Young-hee made the confirmation during a press Q&A at the Samsung Ho-Am Award Ceremony at the Shilla Hotel earlier today.

During that event, a reporter asked why Samsung is holding the next Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul. Young-hee responded the decision was “because Korea is meaningful and important.” So it’s not an outright announcement, but it’s darn close.

The two products we are almost certain will launch at this iteration of Galaxy Unpacked are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. As such, this will be an important launch for Samsung, bringing its leading foldable tech to its home turf for the first time.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know when the next Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will happen. Multiple rumors have suggested July 26, but that’s not confirmed.

Outside of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, Samsung could also unveil several other products. The Galaxy Watch 6 is a sure bet, and the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup is a strong possibility as well. It’s also possible Samsung could launch (or at least reveal more details on) its XR headset, which it’s working on in collaboration with Google.

