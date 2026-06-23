Samsung just announced a major speed upgrade for future Galaxy phones

TL;DR Samsung today unveiled the world’s first UFS 5.0 chips.

UFS 5.0 storage supports read speeds of up to 10.8 GB/s and write speeds of up to 9.5 GB/s.

The upcoming Galaxy S27 phones could use UFS 5.0 storage.

The fastest storage you can find on smartphones these days is UFS 4.0 and 4.1, both of which are impressively fast. However, there’s always room for improvement, and that’s exactly what the next generation of storage technology will offer.

Samsung has unveiled the first-ever UFS 5.0 storage chip today. According to the company, the chip can achieve sequential read speeds up to 10.8 GB/s and sequential write speeds up to 9.5 GB/s. Those are incredible numbers, especially when compared with UFS 4.1’s sequential read speed of 4,300 MB/s and write speed of 4,100 MB/s.

That could translate to better performance for smartphones and other devices that will use UFS 5.0. App launches could get much faster, and, of course, on-device AI performance is likely to improve as well.

Samsung says that its UFS 5.0 chip is also considerably more efficient. The company claims 40% higher efficiency than UFS 4.1, thanks to innovations such as “clock gating” and “multi-voltage technologies.” Further, the new chip is smaller in size as well, measuring just 7.5mm x 13mm x 0.9mm.

Samsung recently confirmed it’s developing a new Exynos 2700 chip, which could be featured in the Galaxy S27 series. It’s likely that the new chip will also support UFS 5.0, per an X post from leaker Ice Universe. That makes it highly likely that the upcoming Galaxy S27 series could use UFS 5.0 storage. It would give the phones a definite edge over the competition, at least until other companies start using UFS 5.0 in their smartphones as well.

UniverseIce / X

Samsung notes that it will start producing UFS 5.0 chips in the fourth quarter of 2026, with capacities up to 1TB.

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