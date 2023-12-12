Samsung TV won't connect to Wi-Fi? Here's how you can try to fix it

Samsung is one of the biggest names in smart TVs, and likes to position itself as being on the cutting edge of TV technology. The reality of course is that whether you’re spending $800 or $8,000 on a set, it’s all meaningless if you can’t connect to Wi-Fi to access apps and streaming services. Here’s how to get a Samsung TV back on Wi-Fi when things start going haywire.

How to fix a Samsung TV not connecting to Wi-Fi

As a rule, it’s best to follow the steps below in order. You might consider jumping ahead to a specific one, however, if you suspect a particular issue is to blame, say if you already know your Wi-Fi router is flaky. Without further ado then: Check your Wi-Fi router’s connection strength. Test whether other devices in your home are connected to Wi-Fi and the internet. If nothing is connected, that’s obviously a serious problem with your router’s hardware or settings. If other devices do connect, you’ll need to test signal strength around your TV, assuming your router isn’t already sitting in the same space. You can improve signal by bringing your router closer to your TV and/or removing obstacles such as books or furniture. Never stick a router in a drawer, cabinet, or closet, because you’ll automatically be limiting its effective range.

Unplug your TV and router, then plug them back in. This step performs a "soft" reset of both devices, hopefully solving any temporary connection glitches. It can also help if your network is oversaturated with connections, though if your TV does reconnect, another device might be kicked offline (more on that below). Before plugging your TV and router back in, wait about 30 seconds. When they power on again, you'll have to wait a few minutes more while they boot and try to establish a link.

Try disconnecting unnecessary Wi-Fi devices, then reconnecting your TV. Many people still have Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) routers, which often lack the capacity for the number of devices in modern homes, especially smart homes. That means that your TV can potentially be kicked offline to make room for newer connections. If you're not in a position to upgrade to a router with Wi-Fi 6, 6E, or 7, the stopgap solution involves disconnecting unimportant Wi-Fi devices, then trying to reconnect your TV. You may need to unplug your TV and plug it back in to force it to reconnect.

Reset your TV's network settings. It could be that there's some sort form of software misconfiguration to blame. On your TV, navigate to Menu > Settings > All Settings > Connection . Select Network , then Reset Network . Confirm by clicking Reset . Once the process is complete, you'll have to go to Network Settings to put your TV on Wi-Fi again.

Factory reset your TV. If nothing else has worked so far (we're including addressing any router problems here), there might not be any choice but to reset your TV. This will wipe all non-default apps and settings, including saved logins to streaming services. If you're ready and willing to make the sacrifice, go to Menu > Settings > All Settings > General and Privacy on your TV. Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select Reset . Enter your PIN, the default being 0000 if you didn't choose one. Click Reset , then finally OK . The process may take a few minutes to complete. Samsung notes that if these instructions don't match, a less intuitive option is going to Settings > Support > Self Diagnosis > Reset .

Try switching from Wi-Fi to Ethernet. If all else has failed or you're not willing or able to try some of the steps we've suggested, you may want to connect your TV directly to your router via an Ethernet cable, assuming your TV model has an Ethernet port. We recommend a cable rated at Cat 6 speeds or higher. Once you've got one hooked up, go to Settings > General > Network, select Open Network Settings, then Wired. Menu options may vary based on your TV and any previous connections.

