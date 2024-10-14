Samsung TVs are now getting One UI, bringing a fresh interface, new features

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out a new One UI update for its smart TVs based on Tizen 8.0.

The update brings several changes that bring the UI in line with One UI on Samsung smartphones.

It also introduces a new Game Bar interface with additional features, widget support on the standby screen, and more.

Samsung recently shared plans to unify its software experience across all product categories to offer users a more cohesive ecosystem. As part of this change, the company intends to update the software for its TVs and home appliances to One UI and offer seven years of software upgrades to the devices. Although Samsung initially said that this change was scheduled for sometime next year, it has already started rolling out the One UI update for its smart TVs.

The One UI update for TVs is based on Samsung’s Tizen 8.0 operating system. According to Sammobile, the update includes several interface changes that bring it in line with the One UI experience on Samsung smartphones, including new app icons and animations. It introduces a new Game Bar interface with a host of additional features, new tabs on the home screen to help users easily find content, and wallpaper and widget support for the standby screen.

One UI for Samsung TVs also brings a more compact Settings overlay that gives you quick access to frequently used settings and some much-needed design changes that give the Settings menu a more modern look. The complete update changelog is reproduced below.

Changelog: [Notify Update] This upgrade includes changes and improvements as listed below. The exact changes may differ depending on your device model, country, etc. Some of the features that change may require you to sign in to a Samsung account. Please keep your device up to date and regularly check for software updates. Once you install this version of the OS, you cannot uninstall or revert back to the previous version.

[Samsung Tizen OS Updated] Samsung Tizen OS version Ingrade from 7 to & including open-sources and new features. Upgrading the web engine from version 94 to 108 in Samsung Tizen OS 8.0

[Home Screen] For you tab (personalised recommendations), Live tab and Apps tab have been implemented, allowing easy access to the content and apps you want.

[Watch Later] The “Watch Later” feature has been added to the content details screen, enabling users to save preferred content in a Watch Later list and enjoy it conveniently.

[Samsung Daily+] A lifestyle service hub that provides useful daily life experiences has been added to the Home screen.

[Search] Recently searched content and related content have been implemented as recommendations.

[Multi Control] You can control multiple Samsung devices signed in with the same Samsung account using the same keyboard and mouse.

[Workout Tracker] By connecting your Galaxy Watch, real-time workout data, including calorie consumption and heart rate, can be monitored. For more details, refer to the guide available on Daily+.

[Remote Setting/123/Color Button] Based on usage history and present circumstances, tailored channel and setting recommendations can be provided.

[SmartThings] loT cameras can be used through the Smart Things app on mobile devices

[Accessibility] The Accessibility Shortcut can rearrange its options according to usage frequency.

[Programme Guide] The design has been updated to enhance user convenience and “Samsung TV Plus” has been added as a new category.

[On-screen keypad] Supported languages have been expanded. The mouse Drag & Drop feature has been enhanced, and when a mobile device is connected, the input pad will be displayed on the mobile screen automatically.

[Game Bar] The game bar interface has been changed to the latest design.

[Multi View] Zoom in screens on request. When mirroring a mobile device, you can use keyboard and mouse controls.

[Daily Board] With Daily Board, you can decorate the screen with beautiful wallpapers and useful widgets – even when the screen is off.

[ConnecTime] New features include video calls, messaging, and mobile screen sharing for TV and mobile.

[Security update] Enhanced data protection measures have been implemented (Samsung account sign-in required.

[Q-Symphony] Wi-Fi Speaker Surround Setup has been upgraded to Q-Symphony, enabling connection to the Music Frame.

[Notice of change in supported apps] Certain apps may not be compatible with Samsung Tizen OS 8.0. Check compatibility with app providers before upgrading your device.

While the new One UI update for TVs has started reaching users just a few days after Samsung’s announcement, the latest One UI update for smartphones won’t arrive until early next year. The company has confirmed that One UI 7 based on Android 15 will debut with the Galaxy S25 series, but a beta build should reach users by the end of the year.

