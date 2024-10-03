Samsung to rename all of its software to One UI in 2025

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is unifying its software branding across different product categories.

The software on all of its major product lines will now be under the One UI umbrella.

The change is scheduled to take place next year.

The Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) is in full swing and the company has already made a variety of notable announcements. While we didn’t get the launch of the One UI 7 beta today, Samsung did at least share some One UI news, including a change that should bring its product lines together.

Samsung is a company that has its hands in many pots, offering various products including cell phones, tablets, TVs, appliances, and more. Currently, the company uses different software nomenclature for some of its products, which causes its ecosystem to be somewhat messy. But the tech giant is now fixing this problem by unifying its branding.

Today, Samsung announced that the software experience for its major product lines will now all be unified under the brand of One UI. This means the software for its TVs and home appliances, in addition to its mobile devices, will now be referred to as One UI. This change is scheduled to take place sometime in 2025. The company also took the time to reiterate its commitment to seven years of software upgrades. Samsung says that the change should make its product ecosystem more cohesive than before.

In related news, the company confirmed that the One UI 7 beta will be available before the end of the year. It also stated that the stable version of One UI 7 will debut with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series.

