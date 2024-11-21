Leak adds fuel to the triple-screen Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 7 SE fire

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has seemingly corroborated claims that Samsung could launch a triple-screen Galaxy Z Fold model next year.

The tipster also asserted that the Z Fold 7 Special Edition was in the works for 2025.

We recently heard whispers that Samsung could launch a dual-folding triple-screen foldable phone next year. This would follow in the footsteps of the trailblazing HUAWEI Mate XT. Now, another source has seemingly corroborated these claims.

Korean blogger yeux1122 made some foldable-related claims on Naver, asserting that a “Fold 7 Variant (Triple)” is in the works for next year. We’re guessing that the “triple” refers to the device being a triple-screen foldable phone.

This claim comes after two Korean outlets previously reported that Samsung was thinking about launching a triple-screen Galaxy Fold. ET News asserted at the time that this phone would feature two in-folding hinges rather than one inward-folding hinge and one outward-folding hinge like the Mate XT. We’re guessing this design change will result in a separate smartphone display rather than part of the folding screen being used for the smartphone display.

Would you buy a triple-screen Galaxy foldable? 31 votes Yes, absolutely 26 % It depends on reliability and pricing 35 % No, I wouldn't 39 %

The blogger also corroborated a recent rumor that a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition model was on the way next year, suggesting that it’ll launch alongside the regular Z Fold 7. Finally, the leaker reiterated their previous assertion that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 would be joined by the Z Flip 7 FE in 2025.

In any event, it looks like 2025 could be a bumper year for Galaxy foldable phones. So you should keep an eye on the company’s release schedule if you’re on the hunt for a thinner Galaxy foldable, a more innovative form factor, or even a cheaper foldable.

