Samsung brings unlimited cloud backups to Galaxy flagships, but there's a catch

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out a Temporary Cloud Backup feature.

It offers users unlimited storage for a maximum of 30 days.

Samsung believes this should make transferring data between two devices a little easier.

Finding enough storage to back up a smartphone, even for a few weeks, can be tricky. To simplify this task, Samsung is rolling out a new free solution that will allow Galaxy smartphone and tablet users access to as much temporary storage as they require.

As its name suggests, Samsung’s Temporary Cloud Backup isn’t meant to be a Google Drive alternative. Instead, it mirrors Apple’s temporary iCloud storage feature, allowing users access to unlimited storage for a brief period. In Samsung’s case, that period is 30 days from the date of the initial backup. Files below 100GB will be accepted.

Samsung

These limits should be enough for users to find an alternative storage option, restore their data to a new device, or repair their original phone. Speaking of the latter, the feature dovetails with Samsung’s Maintenance Mode to keep personal files — even those stored in Secure Folder — away from technicians’ eyes. Notably, the feature supports multiple file types, including data from third-party apps.

Samsung Temporary Cloud Backup does have a few caveats, though. For one, it’s only available on devices running One UI 6, ruling out several older Samsung flagships. The feature is first rolling out to Galaxy S and Z series models for users in South Korea, with global availability phasing in from this fall.

