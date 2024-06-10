Samsung takes swipe at Apple for being late to the AI party

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple unveiled a bevy of new AI features coming with the next OS update during WWDC.

Samsung has now responded to the showcase and doesn’t seem too impressed.

Nothing also responded with a jab of its own.

Today is the start of WWDC, and with it, Apple’s keynote presentation, during which it announced new AI features. However, Samsung doesn’t seem too impressed with what its rival is offering.

During the first day of WWDC, Apple revealed a whole slate of AI features that will arrive with the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. For example, the Notes app is getting voice transcription and AI summaries. Another feature called “Clean Up” uses AI to erase items from a photo.

If these features sound familiar, it’s because you can already do these things on Android. In fact, a majority of the announcements from WWDC today take a page out of Android’s AI playbook. It’s safe to say that Samsung was watching the livestream, because the company’s social account had some sass to hand out.

Adding “Apple” doesn’t make it new or groundbreaking. Welcome to AI 🍎. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) June 10, 2024

It wasn’t just Android’s AI features Apple seemed to take inspiration from. The company also announced it would allow iPhone users to place apps anywhere they want, just like how Android users have been able to do for years. Here’s how Samsung responded to that announcement:

Moving my icons wherever I want since 2010 … isn’t that cool? — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) June 10, 2024

Samsung wasn’t the only company throwing jabs at Apple, either. Nothing also took a turn to dunk on the Cupertino-based firm after it announced a feature that lets you choose the color of your app icons — a feature much like Nothing’s Icon Pack or Google’s themed icons.

All in all, it seems that Apple is playing catch-up with Android once again. Apple’s AI features will arrive with the rollout of “Apple Intelligence” later this year.

