Apple finally brings call recording to iPhones with iOS 18, adds AI magic on top

Apple is introducing call recording for the first time in iOS 18, with Apple Intelligence supplementing the new features with some quick-reference AI summaries.

Announced at WWDC, the Phone app allows you to start recording calls, and a transcript will be automatically generated in real time. If you later need a reminder of what you discussed, Apple Intelligence will provide a summary of the conversation.

A similar setup will also be available in the Apple Notes app. It will now let you transcribe voice notes so that you can stay focused on your work. Once the transcript is complete, Apple Intelligence gives you the option to produce a summary of the text with the key points.

There’s naturally a certain level of controversy around recording calls with other parties, but Apple’s Craig Federighi was quick to point out that participants will be notified if you begin recording a call. Many Android phones do this, but many others also silently record calls, which is horrible for consent and privacy but something that uninformed users still seek out.