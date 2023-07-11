Act fast deal: Get a 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 for almost 50% off, will sell out

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

When it comes to the best Android tablets on the market, there are usually two use cases: you need something incredibly powerful or something incredibly cheap. There’s not much room for a middle ground. However, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 exists in that middle ground by offering a great experience but with a relatively high price of $329.99. But what if it was almost 50% cheaper? That’s what it is today on Amazon for Prime Day 2023! Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet for $179.99 ($150 off)

If you aren’t yet an Amazon Prime member, it would be worth signing up just to get this one deal. You can try the service for free for 30 days and then cancel after Prime Day is complete, so you have nothing to lose.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best Samsung tablet Prime Day deals available. The tablet has a terrific display, plenty of storage (expandable with a microSD card), a big battery, and fast wired charging. At this $179.99 price, it’s a steal.

There are so many Prime Day deals going on right now, but this one is absolutely unreal. We’d expect this to sell out very quickly, so grab it before it’s too late!

Comments