The Samsung SmartThings Station wireless charger is 50% off!

Wireless chargers are super convenient. Nothing beats getting home after a long day and just dropping your phone on a pad to let it charge. I refuse to fumble around with cables now! If you’re looking for a good wireless charger, the Samsung SmartThings Station is one of our favorite ones, and you can get it today at a 50% discount. Get the Samsung SmartThings Station for just $39.99

This offer is available from Best Buy. It’s a clearance deal, so chances are the sale will be over relatively soon.

Samsung SmartThings Station Samsung SmartThings Station A smart home hub that doubles as a wireless charger The SmartThings Station is a hub for your Samsung smart home setup. It doubles as a 15W wireless charger, and is able to control your lights, ping nearby SmartTags, and has one-button control for pre-established scenes. See price at Best Buy Save $40.00 Clearance!

There are multiple reasons why we like the Samsung SmartThings Station so much, but let’s start with its charging capabilities. This unit can charge Samsung devices at 15W. While no longer considered amazingly fast, it is a good speed for most Samsung users.

These speeds can be achieved thanks to the integrated fan, which can help keep the device cooler and make wireless charging more efficient. Wireless charging is known for producing more heat, so it’s certainly a nice addition.

Just keep in mind that non-Samsung devices will charge slower. iPhones can juice up at 7.5W, while other Android phones will charge at just 5W. It will work, though.

Wireless charging is only part of what this little unit can do, though. Its multi-functionality is mostly what makes it one of our favorite options. This unit also works as a SmartThings hub, so you can use it to control your smart home devices.

Do you see that small button in the corner? That’s another neat little trick the Samsung SmartThings Station has up its sleeve. It can be programmed to control your smart home devices! You can set different actions for single presses, double presses, or pressing and holding. It’s a really helpful feature!

All things considered, the Samsung SmartThings Station is still an amazing wireless charger and smart home tool. Especially if you can get it for just $39.99. Go get it while you can; remember, this is a clearance sale! It might be going away soon.

