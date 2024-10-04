Samsung confirms bootloop issue on older Galaxy phones, and here's how to fix it

Users of certain older Samsung Galaxy flagships recently received an update that threw their devices into a bootloop. We had reached out to Samsung for their comments on the matter, and a spokesperson has gotten back to us with the following statement:

We are aware that a limited number of Galaxy smartphones running on Android 12 are rebooting continuously during an update to the latest version of the SmartThings app. Upon discovery, we immediately suspended the update and are working to resolve the issue. Affected customers can contact the Samsung Contact Center to receive support for their devices.

The statement confirms that the latest version of the SmartThings app is the root cause of these bootloops. It further confirms that the update is no longer rolling out to devices, so you need not worry about accepting an update on your device.