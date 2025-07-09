Routine creation just got super-easy in Samsung SmartThings

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has formally announced several features coming to the SmartThings app.

The most notable feature is a Routine Creation Assistant that lets you create routines with natural language.

Other significant announcements include sharing your Galaxy Tag location with a URL and a Delay Actions feature for routines.

Samsung’s SmartThings platform allows you to easily control your smart home devices, and it’s a solid alternative to Google and Apple’s platforms. The company quietly launched a major app update last month, and it’s now revealed a few more features.

Perhaps the most notable addition is the Routine Creation Assistant. This feature harnesses generative AI so users can create routines with a simple text prompt.

“By simply typing a phrase such as ‘Turn off all the lights when I leave the house,’ users can generate customized routines without needing to manually configure each device or setting,” Samsung explained in an emailed press release.

In any event, this feature should go a long way towards making routine creation a simple endeavor, especially for tech-averse users.

What else is coming to SmartThings? Otherwise, the company also highlighted several more features that were launched in an app update last month. This includes the ability to share your Galaxy Tag location with others via a URL, Delay Actions, and Confirm to Run Actions.

Delay Actions lets your routines have timed steps. Samsung gives the example of creating a “Good Morning” routine that turns on the bedroom lighting at 7:00 AM, starts the coffee maker at 7:15 AM, and opens the curtains while playing music at 7:30 AM. This all takes place via one routine. Meanwhile, the Confirm to Run Actions feature gives you the option of confirming whether you want a routine to run or not. Samsung says this can help avoid accidental routine activations in a shared household.

Meanwhile, Samsung says the Calm Onboarding feature has now expanded to 58 markets and also includes Galaxy wearables like earbuds and smartwatches. Calm Onboarding offers a more streamlined smart home setup experience from ordering and delivery to the actual setup process. Samsung says it can automatically detect, register, and connect your new smart home gadget to the SmartThings app.

