Samsung is working on an all-new pair of smart glasses to take on Ray-Ban Meta

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly developing affordable smart glasses inspired by Ray-Ban Meta.

The glasses may include a camera, speakers, and a microphone, but no display.

Set for a late 2026 debut, these smart glasses are separate from Samsung’s XR headset plans.

Smart glasses remain a particularly niche genre of wearable technology, even in mid-2025, but they are steadily growing in popularity. While the Ray-Ban Meta continues to lead the charge and has proven that there is a willing market, few companies have stepped up to challenge it. However, based on a new report from Korea, Samsung may be among the first big names to heed the call.

A report by Seoul Economic Daily claims that Samsung is developing its own pair of smart eyewear inspired by Meta’s product. The product may also include integrated speakers, microphones, and a camera. Notably, the Ray-Ban Meta utilizes these features to great effect, from its live translation and Meta AI assistant features to its media player smarts. We imagine Samsung’s product could do much of the same, including the ability to snag short-form videos, act on voice commands, and replace dedicated earbuds in a pinch.

More interesting is Samsung’s apparent vision for its eyewear. The report suggests the company is convinced that smart glasses may succeed smartphones in the future, as they have the unique advantage of viewing the world from the wearer’s point of view. It does have a point. Mesh this tech with generative AI and Samsung’s service integration, and you will have an interesting companion for your smartwatch, Galaxy phone, and smart home environment.

Importantly, this doesn’t mean Samsung isn’t ploughing ahead with its current headwear programs. These glasses are reportedly separate from Samsung’s XR headset efforts, including Project Moohan. Instead, these screenless shades are intended to be more portable and capitalize on the more affordable end of the market. This suggests a modest price tag similar to Meta’s offering when they eventually debut.

So, when will Samsung launch these smart glasses? The report suggests a late 2026 arrival, which does leave the door open for its rivals, and some have already taken full advantage. This week, HTC rolled out its own pair of smart glasses with the fashionable Vive Eagle.

