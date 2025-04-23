Meta just gave its glasses the power to see and respond like a real assistant

Jacob Chung / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta has introduced new color and lens options for its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, expanding the Skyler frame lineup.

The glasses now support broader access to live translation, Instagram messaging, and music apps across more countries.

A new “Live AI” feature lets the glasses understand what you’re looking at and respond in real-time.

Meta has announced a wide-ranging update for its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, bringing new frame styles, expanded AI features, and wider availability across multiple markets. The update follows growing interest in the device, which has quietly become one of the more popular attempts at mainstream smart eyewear.

The glasses now come in new Skyler frames and lens options, including a Chalky Gray model with color-shifting Transitions lenses, as well as a more classic black variant available with either green or clear lenses. These new styles aim to broaden the appeal of the glasses, which have already been praised for blending Ray-Ban’s iconic design with smart functionality.

On the software side, the most notable announcement is the wider release of Meta’s live translation feature. Previously available in limited regions, it now supports real-time conversations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish across all supported markets. If you’ve downloaded the language packs in advance, the feature works without Wi-Fi or mobile data. Users hear a translation through the glasses, and the other person can view a live transcript on the phone screen.

Meta is also adding deeper integration with Instagram. Users will soon be able to send and receive direct messages, voice and video calls, and share photos from Instagram using voice commands. These join existing support for WhatsApp, Messenger, and native SMS on iPhone and Android.

Music support is also expanding beyond the US and Canada. Meta says users in more countries can now use the glasses to play music from Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam, as long as their system language is set to English. You can also ask Meta AI to identify songs or give more information about what you’re listening to.

More AI in your life Another key feature is a smarter Meta AI assistant that can “see” what you’re seeing. Meta says the glasses will soon support natural conversations where the AI continuously analyzes your surroundings through the built-in camera. For example, Meta says the glasses will soon be able to suggest ingredient swaps if you’re cooking and running low on something, or recommend a wine based on what it sees on your shelf. This conversational mode is coming to the US and Canada first and doesn’t require users to keep saying “Hey Meta” after the first command.

Meta also confirmed that its AI assistant is expanding into more EU countries starting this week, with real-time object recognition rolling out across the region. As for new markets, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are on track to launch in Mexico, India, and the UAE — a significant step as Meta aims to make its smart glasses a truly global product.

However, the growing list of features also raises questions about data privacy. While Meta touts the camera and continuous vision features as powerful tools, it remains vague about how this visual data is used. When previously asked whether Meta AI trains on user images or videos, the company declined to offer a clear answer.

In any case, Meta’s latest upgrades position its smart glasses as more than just a novelty. With evolving software, expanded AI capabilities, and wider global access, the glasses are starting to look like a more compelling everyday companion — even if they still come with the kinds of data privacy questions we’ve all grown a little too used to ignoring.

