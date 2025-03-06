Samsung’s new sleep tracking tool is arriving soon, but only on select devices

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that the Sleep Environment Report feature of Samsung Health will roll out by the end of March.

The feature will track sleep conditions like temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, and lighting to help you optimize your rest.

It will only be available on devices running One UI 7, which currently includes only the Galaxy S25 series. More devices are expected to receive the stable One UI 7 update in April.

With sleep tracking becoming an increasingly important part of wearable health features, Samsung is preparing to launch its latest tool for assisting you at bedtime. The company has now confirmed that its Sleep Environment Report feature for Samsung Health will roll out by the end of March.

We previously reported that the feature was expected in the first half of 2025, but a Samsung press release on Thursday morning has now narrowed that launch window. The press release provides insight into how Daylight Saving Time can affect our sleep and reveals that this Samsung Health app update will be available “later this month.”

The Sleep Environment Report is designed to help you analyze and optimize your sleep conditions by tracking key environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, and lighting. The feature will allow you to monitor these variables and make adjustments for better sleep quality.

Samsung Health users with devices running One UI 7 — currently limited to the Galaxy S25 series — will be the first to receive the feature. Other devices, such as the Galaxy S24 series, are expected to receive the stable One UI 7 update starting in April. The Sleep Environment Report will also require a SmartThings connection.

