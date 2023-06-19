Samsung brings its self-repair program to the UK and Europe

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung is expanding its repair program to Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

Customers can easily purchase spare parts and repair kits for Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 series and select laptops.

Short of making easy-to-repair phones, phone manufacturers can help prolong the life of your phone by making it easier to procure parts and provide repair instructions. Most phone manufacturers don’t do that (some even go out of the way to make it very difficult for you), so it’s essential to appreciate the ones that do. Samsung opened up a self-repair program in the US in 2022, and the company is now expanding the same to the UK and EU.

Samsung’s self-repair program essentially lets you get easy access to official parts used in your phone. These are made available in tandem with the tools you need to perform the repair and comprehensive instructions to help you repair the product on your own. This self-repair program is in collaboration with iFixit, so you know you are getting all the help you can get.

Initially launched in 2022 with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series phones in the US, the program expanded to include the Galaxy S22 series and select Galaxy Book laptops. The program was subsequently expanded into South Korea as well. Now, the company is expanding the program beyond the US to the UK and Europe (including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Sweden).

Samsung users in the regions above can now access the parts and tools they need to repair the Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 series of smartphones, as well as Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops. For phones, the company is making available repairs for the phone screen, rear glass, and charging ports. For the laptops, users can self-repair the case front, rear, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, and rubber feet.

Unlike some other companies, the repair tools needed are basic and inexpensive so that users can keep the tools with them. If you’ve done repairs in the past, there’s a chance that you already have these repair tools with you.

Curiously, the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Tablets are missing from this list of self-repairable devices. Samsung does mention that they will expand the program to include more devices and markets in the future, so we remain hopeful of learning more.

However, considering the relative complexity of foldables, we do not know if and when the company will expand self-repair to the Fold and Flip series. So if you ever cracked the screen of your foldable, you might not have many options but to bring it to Samsung for repairs.

