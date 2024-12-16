Broken screen? Samsung Care Plus will soon offer free repairs for its premium tier

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Care Plus subscribers can currently get cracked screens replaced for a $29 fee.

Starting January 15, Samsung is eliminating that fee in favor of “zero dollar” glass service.

Only Samsung’s most expensive Care Plus with Theft and Loss plan will be eligible.

There are few indignities a smartphone user will suffer that are quite as mortifying as using a phone with shattered glass. Even if your handset is still usable, and there are no exposed sharp edges threatening to cut you, it still looks like garbage and basically just telegraphs to the world, “I’m not to be trusted with nice things.” Thankfully, Samsung is making it even easier to get damaged smartphone glass replaced in 2025 for certain Care Plus subscribers.

Samsung’s device protection plans are available at two main levels when we’re talking about phones: the regular Care Plus, and Care Plus with Theft and Loss. The latter includes perks like Knox Guard and same-day service, but the big draw is that it covers replacement hardware when your phone is lost or stolen. Understandably, you pay quite a bit more for that kind of peace of mind.

Right now, both of those tiers offer cracked screen replacement for a $29 fee. Considering what an immediate improvement that’s going to make to your phone, the price sounds like an absolute steal, but for some Care Plus subscribers it’s getting even better.

Samsung’s been sending out emails to its users notifying them of an upcoming change to the way Care Plus handles screen replacements (via 9to5Google). If you’re on the Theft and Loss plan, beginning January 15 you’ll enjoy the new perk of “zero dollar” screen repairs. That covers not just the front display, but damage to rear glass, as well. It doesn’t look like Fold and Flip models are covered for their folding screens, though, but considering what foldable screens cost to replace, we can’t exactly be surprised.

We haven’t seen anything about any usage limits for this new program, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s not long before we start hearing about some Galaxy owners who really end up putting Samsung’s generosity to the test.

The notice going out now says that eligible accounts will get access to this perk as soon as it’s available, so there’s nothing to do on your end — except maybe think about signing up for Care Plus with Theft and Loss in the first place, if you haven’t yet.

