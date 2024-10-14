Samsung Care Plus open enrollment offers a second chance to protect your Galaxy

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is accepting Care Plus enrollment for Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy A25, and Galaxy A15 models.

Phones must be in good working order and pass Samsung’s Device Quality Certification to be eligible.

Open enrollment will continue through November 24, and new sign-ups will get 20% off the going rate.

Phone insurance, like all insurance, is a gamble. What are the odds you damage your phone, in a way that’s covered by your plan, to an extent that would cost more to fix than you’d pay for the plan itself? For some shoppers, that’s an easy decision, while others are going to feel like they don’t have enough data to make an educated call. And as a result, they might end up declining that coverage when purchasing a new phone. Well, if you’re a Samsung user who’s starting to have some second thoughts about passing on insurance, you may be in luck, as the manufacturer extends a special grace period for Samsung Care Plus enrollment.

Normally, if you’re interested in Samsung Care Plus, you have to either sign up at the time you purchase your phone, or within 60 days of that date — Samsung doesn’t want you using (and abusing) your phone for months, and only signing up for insurance after it’s halfway to destroyed, after all. But from now through November 24, Samsung is offering an extended open enrollment for eligible devices, even past that 60-day cut-off.

Now, the eligibility list is a little narrow, but the good news is that it hits all the highlights. This offer is good for the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, as well as the more budget-oriented Galaxy A25 and A15.

If you’ve got one of those models and want to start covering it, you can get Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss for 20% off the normal rate. The flagships count as “tier 4” devices under how Samsung prices its plan, and 24 months of coverage will normally run you $349. The A-series phones are only “tier 1,” though, with the same coverage going for $129 before this discount.

Before you get any smart ideas about insuring the Z Fold 6 you accidentally bent backwards, Samsung is clear that a Device Quality Certification is required when signing up, meaning that you’ll have to film a video of your currently intact, functional phone. Samsung wasn’t born yesterday, after all. But if that sounds fine, go ahead and visit the Samsung Care Plus site to get started.

